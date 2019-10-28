Pioneer Theatre To Present Media Roundtable

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) has assembled a panel of media experts to discuss their experiences in the era of "fake news," following the upcoming opening night of their regional premiere of the recent Broadway play, The Lifespan of a Fact.

Free to the public, "Is That a Fact" will take place on November 2, 2019, immediately after the Saturday matinee performance of the play. A hit on Broadway, The Lifespan of a Fact is about a young fact-checker, his demanding editor, and the unorthodox author of a ground-breaking piece of journalism that is under extreme scrutiny. The roundtable event will begin at approximately 3:30PM.

The panel will explore the media's role in reporting the truth and discussing the need to rely on noted sources to learn and understand our world. Joining the panel will be Fox13 News' BEN WINSLOW, KUER's News Director ANDREW BECKER, and Salt Lake Tribune's government reporter, BETHANY RODGERS.

KUER's managing editor ELAINE CLARK will moderate.

"While this play takes a searing look at how we get our news, we knew 'Lifespan' and its subject matter would be of great interest to our patrons," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "The conversation usually continues after the final curtain, so why not provide a forum for that discussion? We're grateful to the experts who agreed to walk us through some of these issues they experience in real life."

"It's an important dialogue," adds PTC Managing Director Chris Massimine. "PTC is both proud and delighted to host such a socially-relevant panel as part of our commitment bridge art and scholarship throughout Salt Lake City and greater Utah."

BEN WINSLOW is a multi-platform journalist for KSTU-FOX13 news, breaking news on a number of platforms. He has covered a wide variety of topics from politics to polygamy, liquor laws and alcohol policy. Winslow has won numerous awards for his work, including a national Edward R. Murrow award, the Religion Newswriters Association's local TV news report of the year, numerous Utah Broadcaster's Association awards, and local awards by the Society of Professional Journalists. He has also been recognized by Salt Lake City Weekly and QSalt Lake as the best TV reporter in Utah.

ANDREW BECKER joined KUER in 2018, initially as host and producer of an investigative podcast before becoming news director. He has spent more than a decade covering border, homeland, and national security issues, most recently for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting in the San Francisco Bay area. His reporting has appeared in the Washington Post, LA Times and PBS/Frontline, and been cited in U.S. Supreme and District Courts.

BETHANY RODGERS has been the government reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune since 2018, covering state and city government issues. Her timely stories cover issues affecting public policy, such as state budget, local governments, public health, and is the lead reporter covering Utah's initiatives on medical cannabis.

The longtime producer for KUER's RadioWest, ELAINE CLARK now serves as Managing Editor for KUER News. During her time at RadioWest she won a variety of national and local awards, including recent honors from Public Radio News Directors Inc. and the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.





