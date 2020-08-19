Pioneer Theatre Guild Introduces New Theatre-Sourced Product Line

Re-purposed or retired set pieces, scene drops, and other building materials have been crafted into unique, meaningful home products and gifts.

Pioneer Theatre Guild (PTG), a volunteer association supporting Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), is continuing to help PTC find unique ways to keep its professional theatre staff on the payroll during the pandemic.

Re-purposed or retired set pieces, scene drops, and other building materials have been crafted into unique, meaningful home products and gifts that are now being sold by the Guild. This "cottage industry" effort is called SECOND ACT, and the Guild will donate proceeds to the theatre. The group of theatre volunteers also hold a yearly "garage" sale, although this year's version will be virtual.

Glen Clayburn, president of Pioneer Theatre Guild, said "We look forward to raising money for PTC to support the artistic excellence they bring to the community, and we are delighted to think 'outside the box' with them by offering these products as part of our fundraising activities."

In addition to custom built wine racks and shopping bags, SECOND ACT is offering a few versions of hand-crafted games, and will soon add furniture pieces.

"What theatre fan wouldn't enjoy a well-made, fashionable wine rack made from barrels used on the set of Les Mis, or a gorgeous shopping bag from the hand-painted drop scene created for Guys and Dolls," mused PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Especially if they knew the proceeds would go towards helping theatre artists stay employed while the industry takes this extended intermission?"

"Our industry has been disrupted in ways no one ever predicted," added PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine. "We have a responsibility to pivot and ensure not only that there is a path forward for professional theatre in Salt Lake County, but that while we walk the path, we are bringing along our team. We'll be here when this crisis is over with the people who make our work possible. It's our commitment to them and our challenge to the entire theatrical community to start following in suit."

Items can be ordered online at pioneertheatre.org/second-act, and either shipped or picked up from PTC.

