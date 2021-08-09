Pioneer Theatre Company Puts Individual Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, August 11

Tickets to all Pioneer Theatre Company productions in the 2021-2022 season will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. Until this date, tickets have only been available for season ticket holders to purchase.

This will be the first time individual tickets have been on sale in 17 months, since the company shuttered the stage due to the global pandemic.

Tickets going on sale include the season opener "concert musical" Ain't Misbehavin'; the long awaited world premiere of Ellen Simon's play, Ass; the popular Christmas production, Elf the Musical; and The Messenger, another world premiere. Those are followed by Something Rotten!, which finally gets its debut after being paused in 2020. The season concludes with the Utah premiere of Fireflies and the enormous Broadway blockbuster Hello, Dolly!, the season's closing musical.

Single ticket prices range from $33 - $72 for adults depending on where one sits (Main Floor/Loge or Balcony), and which performances are attended.

New in 2021-2022, the half-price discount for children K-12 has been extended from Mondays and Tuesdays to now include all performances Monday through Thursday. For tickets visit pioneertheatre.org/tickets. Patrons can also call 801-581-6961 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m Monday - Friday, or visit our Box Office Will Call window on west side of building.