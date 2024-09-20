Pioneer Theatre Company Introduces Accessible Ticketing for Select Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah's premier professional theatre, has announced Curtain Call for All, a new “pay what you can” ticketing initiative intended to reached underserved communities and to make theatre more accessible to all.

PTC piloted its pay what you can with its September 14 performance of Jersey Boys. The result was nearly 50 tickets sold to individuals who might not have been able to experience the production otherwise. The prices named by patrons ranged from $5 to $50. For reference, regularly priced tickets for Jersey Boys range from $57 for balcony seating and $83 for main floor and loge seating.

"At PTC, we hold the conviction that theatre lives here and it is for everyone. It's with great enthusiasm that we unveil Curtain Call for All, our pay-what-you-can pricing model,” said Managing Director Adrian Budhu. “Our aim is to ensure that the transformative experience of live theatre is never beyond reach. This initiative is more than just a ticket—it's a pledge to our community that art will remain accessible to everyone."

The dedicated Curtain Call for All programming dates (which include a second “pay what you can” performance of Jersey Boys) for the first half of PTC's 24/25 Season are as follows:

Jersey Boys — Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 PM

Prayer for the French Republic — Thursday, October 31 at 7:00 PM

Souvenir — Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

The Curtain Call for All performances for the 2025 portion of the season (Dial M for Murder, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Case for the Existence of God, and Waitress) will be announced in early January. Additional dates may be added throughout the season based on demand.

To take advantage of the Curtain Call for All initiative, patrons may contact the PTC Box Office at 801-581-6961 or visit Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre in person. Box office hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information about Pioneer Theatre Company, visit PioneerTheatre.org.

