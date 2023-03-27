Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Heidi Schreck Visits Pioneer Theatre Company's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

What the Constitution Means to Me runs from April 7 through 22 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Playwright Heidi Schreck recently visited the first rehearsal of Pioneer Theatre Company's production of What the Constitution Means to Me. Check out photos below!

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah's premier professional theatre, presents the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me from April 7 through 22, 2023. The play, written by Heidi Schreck, is described as follows:

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. The New York Times hailed What the Constitution Means to Me as "not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important."

Leading the cast is Laura Jordan, in her PTC debut, as Heidi. Jordan appeared on Broadway in In My Life and Cry-Baby. She also appeared off-Broadway in Silence! The Musical, Morning's at Seven, among others. Onscreen, Jordan has appeared in The Deuce, The Big C, and the upcoming film Jules with Sir Ben Kingsley.

Returning to PTC is Ben Cherry, in the role of Legionnaire/Mike. Cherry previously appeared on the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre Stage in Oslo, Lifespan of a Fact, and ASS. His Broadway credits include Indecent and Fiddler on the Roof. Regionally, he has appeared across the country at theatres including The Guthrie, Arena Stage, and four seasons at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Sharing the role of a teenage debater are four local actors: Taryn Bedore, Sofia Brinkerhoff, Naomi Cova, and Abigail Knighton. Each is making their respective PTC debut with the production.

Pioneer Theatre Company Artistic Director Karen Azenberg helms the production. Since directing and choreographing A Christmas Story, The Musical earlier this season for PTC, Azenberg directed Love Letters, featuring 2023 Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch, for Theatre Aspen. Azenberg will also direct and choreograph PTC's final production of the 22-23 season, The Prom.

Joining Azenberg on the creative team are Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (A Distinct Society), PTC Resident Costume Designer Phillip R. Lowe, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar (Scapin), PTC Resident Sound Designer Bryce Robinette, PTC Resident Wig and Makeup Designer Samantha M. Wootten, and Dramaturg Alexandra Harbold (Mary Stuart). Sarah Hudson is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

Laura Jordan with Heidi Schreck

Ben Cherry

Ben Cherry, Laura Jordan

Ben Cherry, Laura Jordan

Ben Cherry, Laura Jordan, Karen Azenberg, Heidi Schreck

Karen Azenberg

Laura Jordan

Laura Jordan

Naomi Cova, Sofia Brinkerhoff, Taryn Bedore, Abigail Knighton

Naomi Cova, Sofia Brinkerhoff, Taryn Bedore, Abigail Knighton

Heidi Schreck

Heidi Schreck with cast

Script




Utah Symphony Presents Bruckners Symphony No. 5 Conducted by Music Director Thierry Fische Photo
Utah Symphony Presents Bruckner's Symphony No. 5 Conducted by Music Director Thierry Fischer
The Utah Symphony's performance of Bruckner's Symphony No. 5 brings themes of trust and reflection to center stage. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday, March 24 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, March 25 with an earlier performance time of 5:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At SEE HOW THEY RUN at Hale Center Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At SEE HOW THEY RUN at Hale Center Theatre
One of the most hilarious comedies of all time! First produced in 1949, audiences can’t get enough of this hysterical case of mistaken identity! Laugh yourself silly as the vicar, the maid, the military man, and the parishioner bound in and out of doors with breathtaking comedic skill…AND who’s in the lily pond? Happy New Year!
OPPA! Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Photo
OPPA! Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
Based on the 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearosn, “Peter and the Star Catcher” provides a backstory for the characters of Peter Pan, Mrs. Darling, Tinker Bell and Hook.
VIDEO: First Look at PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: First Look at PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company
Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18. Celebrating the storied career of Stephen Sondheim-one which lasted over fifty years with productions on Broadway, the West End, and around the world-Putting It Together is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

