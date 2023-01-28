Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company

The production runs through February 11.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah's premier professional theatre, is currently presenting PTC alum Kareem Fahmy's A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs through February 11.

Check out photos of the production below!

A sleepy library that strategically straddles the U.S. and Canadian borders becomes an unlikely meeting place for separated families. Winner of the Next Act! New Play Summit, Fahmy tells the story of five people from different countries and cultures choosing between breaking the law or saving themselves, while trying desperately to understand one another. Alliances are built and broken, borders are straddled, but love and human connection prevail.

Kareem Fahmy is an award-winning Canadian-born playwright and director of Egyptian descent. He has worked previously at Pioneer Theatre Company and around the country- including Artists Repertory Theatre, City Theatre, InterAct Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Writers Theatre, Atlantic Theatre Company, Denver Center, and Northlight Theatre. He is the Co-founder/Chair of the Middle Eastern American Writers Lab. He holds an MFA in Theatre Directing from Columbia University. "I've had the privilege of working as a director with PTC over several years now, first with the Play-by-Play development program, then the virtual A Christmas Carol, and most recently with last season's Fireflies. To now have my playwriting work supported by this tremendous organization is a true honor and demonstrates Karen Azenberg's deep commitment to fostering the next generation of theatre artists, particularly those from under-represented communities like my own," said Fahmy.

"Pioneer is one of the few theatres of its size committed to producing world premieres by early-career playwrights on a large stage and with the finest directors, designers, and actors from around the country. A Distinct Society is a deeply personal play, set a stone's throw from my hometown, and I'm thrilled to be inviting Utah audiences into my little corner of southeastern Quebec."

CAST & CREATIVE

The cast is comprised of five actors, each of whom are making their respective PTC debuts: Vaneh Assadourian (audiobook narrator of Son of the Salt Chaser by A. S. Thornton,) as Shirin, Corey Jones (The Book of Mormon National Tours; A Few Good Men, La Mirada) as Bruce, Abdullah Khalil (S.W.A.T. on CBS; The Adding Machine, Bonstelle Theater) as Peyman, Carrie Paff (About Alice, Theatre for a New Audience; Ideation, 59E59) as Manon, and Emmet Smith (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Theatre for a New Audience; Soul Doctor, New York Theatre Workshop) as Declan.

A Distinct Society is helmed by Giovanna Sardelli, who is the Director of New Works at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. She has directed and developed plays around the country, including many off-Broadway productions. Her production of Joseph's Guards at the Taj for the Geffen Theatre which won the 2016 Ovation Award for Best Production of a Play. Sardelli holds an MFA in Acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and taught in NYU's Graduate Acting Program as well as its Dance Department for over a decade.

Joining Sardelli on the creative team are Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski, Costume Designer Dina El-Aziz, Lighting Designer Pamila Gray, Sound Designer Elton Bradman, Wig and Makeup Designer Samantha Wootten, and Dialect Coach Sarah Shippobotham. Emily Narcissa Griffith is the Production Stage Manager.

A Distinct Society runs from January 27 through February 11 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Abdullah Khalil and Vaneh Assadourian

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Abdullah Khalil

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Carrie Paff

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Corey Jones and Carrie Paff

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Corey Jones and Carrie Paff

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Corey Jones

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Corey Jones, Abdullah Khalil, and Emmet Smith

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Emmet Smith

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Emmet Smith, Carrie Paff, Corey Jones, and Vaneh Assadourian

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Vaneh Assadourian and Emmet Smith

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Vaneh Assadourian




Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theat Photo
Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
BroadwayWorld had the chance to speak with Kareem Fahmy about his new play A DISTINCT SOCIETY, currently receiving a world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.
VIDEO: Hale Center Theatres THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley Universitys Noorda Center Ch Photo
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley University's Noorda Center Cheering For More - Twice
What did our critic think of JESSICA VOSK LEAVES AUDIENCE BEGGING FOR MORE - TWICE at Noorda Center For The Performing Arts?
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert Photo
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert
Felix Mendelssohn's monumental oratorio Elijah will be the 40th anniversary program in the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music series. The work will be performed in two concerts on Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.   

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s premier professional theatre, will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11. Check out the photos here!
Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents MOUNTAIN MEADOWS Next MonthPygmalion Theatre Company Presents MOUNTAIN MEADOWS Next Month
January 19, 2023

Pygmalion Theatre Company continues its 2022/23 season with the world premiere of 'Mountain Meadows' by Utah playwright Debora Threedy, directed by Morag Shepherd, from Feb. 17 to March 4 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts located at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACTWasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACT
January 17, 2023

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with the world premiere of George Plautz's THE FINAL ACT.  THE FINAL ACT is a comedy about the perils of friendship and how a group of friends address tests to their friendship.  The show runs February 3-14 at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles, located at 144 South Regent Street in downtown Salt Lake. 
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This MonthWorld Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This Month
January 11, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11.
RDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDTRDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT
January 10, 2023

Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 57 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, on February 4, 2023, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Returning LIVE for the first time in three years, the competition brings four talented and aspiring choreographers the chance to win a commission for RDT in the 2023-2024 season. 
share