Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's Production of BRIGHT STAR

The production is set to run from February 25th through April 9th.

Feb. 19, 2022  

Hale Center Theater Orem is set to produce "BRIGHT STAR." The show will play at the theatre from February 25th to April 9th, 2022. Written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells the story of Alice Murphy, whose life is forever altered by the small town mentalities of Zebulon, North Carolina, and whose triumphant story of love and forgiveness has become a new musical theater favorite. Bright Star will leave you humming the soaring score for weeks to come!

BRIGHT STAR will run from Feb. 25 to Apr. 09, 2022 daily at 7:30PM, with 4PM matinees on Saturday's, and select weekday matinees throughout the run. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for children ages 4-11 (no babes in arms). They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the Hale Center Theater Orem's website here.

Take a look at these photos from the production below!

Photo Credits: Suzy O Photography

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Anya Young Wilson as Alice Murphy and Benjamin Henderson as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs

Adrien Swenson as Alice Murphy and Jadon Webster as Jimmy Ray Dobbs


