Photo Flash: Plan-B Theatre Presents RADIO SLAM

Plan-B Theatre has been creating radio drama in one form or another since 1995: they can now add "in isolation during a pandemic" to the list!

Four world premiere radio plays by Elaine Jarvik, Jenny Kokai, Jenifer Nii & Melissa Leilani Larson will be broadcast KUAA 99.9 FM on May 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 2pm and will be available on their website immediately afterward.

The playwrights began writing 10-minute radio plays for ages 12+ on April 16. Then, on April 24, four creative teams were randomly created. Each team has access to the expertise of the creative team that's been creating radio drama together for over a decade (Matthew Ivan Bennett, Cheryl Ann Cluff, David Evanoff, Jay Perry) and will rehearse virtually, record all of the components in isolation by April 29, and then edit and finalize their piece with a sound engineer on April 30 and May 1, before airing May 5-8.

LINEUP

Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm: Elaine Jarvik's MY EYES ARE CLOSED SO DON'T TEXT ME

Syd is stranded 100 (or possibly 500!) feet in the air. Now she'd give anything to hear the sound of a real person on the other end of her phone.

Director: Morag Shepherd

Actor: Kallie Filanda

Sound Designer: Jennifer Jackson

Wednesday, May 6 at 2pm: Jenny Kokai's REACTING TO MYSELF IN AN APOCALYPSE!!!! (Not Clickbait) (Gone Wrong)

What happens when YouTube's most famous, energetic, always-positive star meets the apocalypse?

Director: Alicia Washington

Actor: Darby Mest

Sound Designer: Joe Payne

Thursday, May 7 at 2pm: Melissa Leilani Larson's LITTLE KARL

A harrowing true story about good fences and bad neighbors.

Director: Mark Fossen

Actor: Brenda Hattingh

Sound Designer: Jessica Greenberg

Friday, May 8 at 2pm: Jenifer Nii's INFLUENCER

An influencer gets more than she bargains for when she uncovers the secrets of a mysterious group living on the outskirts of town.

Director: Alexandra Harbold

Actor: Isabella Reeder

Sound Designer: Joe Killian

Sound engineer for all four pieces is David Evanoff.

Presented in partnership with KUAA and Utah Arts Alliance.

Given the current physical closure of schools, RADIO SLAM is being created primarily for middle and high school students (but also with their families in mind). Educators click here for details on how to get you and your students involved in creating your own radio plays in isolation!

https://planbtheatre.org/





