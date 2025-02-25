PROOF Comes to MadKing's Fellowship Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the company that brought you "Heathers: The Musical," as well as Spicy Shakespeare and multiple Drunken Shakespeares, comes the award-winning "Proof." It's the first modern drama from MadKing Productions, opening next week in the company's brand new space, MadKing's Fellowship Theater, at the Gateway Mall, 167 S. Rio Grande St. "Proof," by David Auburn, which won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, goes from Feb. 28 to March 16.

The show is directed by Kristina Stone, and assisted directed by Sara Goldberg-McRae. It's produced by company founders Carleigh and James Naylor and Madman Madriaga, with intimacy coordination by Liz Whittaker. There are two casts of four: the Katherine Johnson cast consists of Annabelle Durham as Catherine, Mike Durham as Robert, Bridgette Long as Claire and Percy Cordero as Hal. The Judith Love Cohen cast includes Emma Johnson as Catherine, Jim Dale as Robert, Stina Spalding as Claire and Dane Braddy as Hal.

The play tells the story of Catherine, a troubled young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions, the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire, and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. A burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness—or genius—will she inherit?

MadKing Productions looks to produce theater favorites not commonly seen in Utah, ranging from classic plays including Shakespeare (with a twist!) to modern works with a little extra edge. Finding their own niche in Salt Lake City, somewhere between Hale productions and SLAC productions, audiences should leave MKP's new space feeling like they've experienced shows that are both timeless and exciting. The company describes themselves as an artistically-focused team with the goal to provide a safe, equal, and open space in Utah community theater for actors of all cultures, orientations, and identities. MadKing is LGBTQIA+ friendly and strives to cast productions according to the ability of the actor rather than a character description.

