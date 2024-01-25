PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL On Sale Tomorrow At Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse production.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL On Sale Tomorrow At Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announces that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of  PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL in Salt Lake City will go on sale Friday, January 26. 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

 

Tickets will be available by visiting Click Here or by calling 801-355-2787 (ARTS). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting Christopher Schneider or calling 317-632-5183.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs. 




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL On Sale Tomorrow At Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL On Sale Tomorrow At Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles

Get ready to experience the magic of Pretty Woman: The Musical! Tickets are now on sale for this captivating show. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see it live.

2
Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre Photo
Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre

Get a first look at the set design for Clue at Hate Center Theatre as it's assembled on the stage. By special invitation YOU  are invited into Boddy Manor for a highly uncommon dinner party where each guest is cloaked in mystery. The host is… in a word… dead.  

3
Utah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert Series Photo
Utah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert Series

This second Masterworks Magnified performance will highlight Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 on February 2 and 3, featuring Concertmaster Madeline Adkins as violin soloist.

4
Review: Hale Centre Theatres CLUE is a Madcap Mystery Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CLUE is a Madcap Mystery

CLUE: ON STAGE is a madcap mystery marvelously run amok on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Utah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert SeriesUtah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert Series
THE TRIAL OF AYN RAND Comes To Wasatch Theatre Company As Part Of Its Storefront Theatre SeriesTHE TRIAL OF AYN RAND Comes To Wasatch Theatre Company As Part Of Its Storefront Theatre Series
RDT's Ring Around the Rose Season Continues With JOURNEYRDT's Ring Around the Rose Season Continues With JOURNEY
PYGmalion Theatre Company Continues 2023/2024 Season With LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHERPYGmalion Theatre Company Continues 2023/2024 Season With LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER

Videos

Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre Video
Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre
Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company Video
Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company
Meet The Cast Pioneer Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS Video
Meet The Cast Pioneer Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
Utahoma! A Musical Parody in Salt Lake City Utahoma! A Musical Parody
Off-Broadway Theatre (2/02-2/24)
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
Lore of the Rings in Salt Lake City Lore of the Rings
Off-Broadway Theatre (4/05-4/27)
BALTHAZAR in Salt Lake City BALTHAZAR
Plan-B Theatre (2/15-3/03)
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
BITTER LEMON in Salt Lake City BITTER LEMON
Plan-B Theatre (4/11-4/28)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You