On Pitch Performing Arts Presents THE HOLIDAY FOLLIES

Holiday Follies plays at On Pitch Performing Arts December 18th-21st, 2019. With elaborate costumes, giant production numbers, and tons of community groups this show is for the whole family! Celebrate the season with us as we bring together our community in the style of the Follies. Hosts, Comedy, Songs, Dance, HUGE costumes, and special guests! This is a must see!

Holiday Follies will have a mix of talents and musical numbers. With dance groups, ensembles, and soloists, there's something for everyone. Our program will include holiday favorites as well as upbeat contemporary numbers. The performers include groups from local high schools, local youth musical theatre groups, our own OPPA! Players, and many other talented community groups.

Director Brandon Stauffer said this about Holiday Follies: "Holiday Follies is one of my favorite parts of the Christmas holidays. It's amazing to see so many of our community members come together for this festive event. And the costumes this year- you don't want to miss it!" Other production team members include Amanda Larsen, Stacy Haslam, Rachel Helwig, and Jill Savoi. OPPA! Education Director Charlene Adams also serves as program coordinator.

The theme for Holiday Follies this year is "Celebrate the Seasons". Costumes will feature important holidays throughout the year. Audiences will be astounded with the creativity and beauty of OPPA! costume designers!

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatricalproductions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

For more information please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter





