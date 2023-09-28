Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



1
Pioneer Theatre Company to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW﻿ in October Photo
Pioneer Theatre Company to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW﻿ in October

Pioneer Theatre Company will present a live theatrical version of the cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show from October 20-31, 2023.

2
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the Audience Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the Audience

Pioneer Theatre Company’s production of Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS whisks the audience away to an engaging evening.

3
DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week Photo
DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

OPPA!’s production of Daddy Long Legs  opens Friday, September 29th. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

4
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orems THE MUSIC MAN Photo
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's THE MUSIC MAN

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE MUSIC MAN playing from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023. Check out the production photos here!

