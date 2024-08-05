MARY POPPINS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Pitch Performing Arts has announced its production of "Mary Poppins," running from August 9th to 31st.

Directed by Ashley Ramsey, with Brandon Stauffer as Co-Director, and featuring music direction by Jared Daley, choreography by Sarah Heiner, and a creative team brimming with talent, "Mary Poppins" is set to dazzle audiences of all ages. The production boasts two amazing casts and involves over 80 dedicated individuals working tirelessly to bring this beloved tale to life in OPPA!’s intimate 99-seat theatre in the round.

"We often hear that big shows like this are impossible in a smaller theatre, but this dream team proves that notion wrong with magic at every corner," said Co-Director Brandon Stauffer. "The real magic comes from a creative team and amazing actors ready to try new things. This team and actors are just that—the most magical group of people. They have created something beautiful, and it will bring wonder to all ages!"

This summer, "Mary Poppins" is a heartwarming testament to what community theatre is all about—bringing families together. Many of our cast members are families performing side by side, creating memories and sharing their love of theatre with one another. It’s a beautiful reflection of OPPA!'s mission to unite the community through the performing arts.

Meet the Creative Team:

Director: Ashley Ramsey

Co-Director & Set Designer: Brandon Stauffer

Music Director: Jared Daley

Choreographer: Sarah Heiner

Stage Manager: Jessica DeBoer

Assistant Director: Erin Dawson

Costume Designer: Kennedy Miller

Prop Designer: Ashly Hunter

Light Designer: Christine Detweiler

Set Build and Paint: Heather Poulsen

Comments