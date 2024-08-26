Kaitlyn Jackson to Step into the Role of 'Elsa' in Tuacahn's FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaitlyn Jackson will be stepping into the principal role of Elsa in Tuacahn’s regional premiere production of Disney’s Frozen. Kaitlyn will be taking on this iconic role starting tonight, August 26, 2024. Jackson replaces Cayleigh Capaldi.

The regional premiere of Disney's Frozen is being presented at Tuacahn Amphitheatre! It is now onstage through October 17th, 2024.

The production also stars Daisy Wright as Anna, Preston Taylor as Hans, Jonah Ho'okano as Kristoff, Kyle Kemph as Olaf, William Bishop as Sven, Randal Keith as Oaken, Jeffrey Landman as Weselton, Bentley Nulia as Young Anna, Naomi Sharette as Young Anna, Harper Griffith as Young Elsa, Zoey Wilhelmsen as Young Elsa, Adam Kozlowski as Pabbie, Suzanna Guzmán as Bulda.

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular, award-winning musical, Frozen. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late.

As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love. They just don’t know how to find it. As the storm rages on, the two sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

Frozen is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and the worldwide smash-hit, ‘Let it Go.’

