Hale Centre Theatre Presents Regional Company Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR

Hale Centre Theatre (HCT) will present the regional company premiere of Bright Star Jan. 20 through May 2 at the Mountain American Performing Arts Centre's Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage.

Inspired by actual events, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1920s and '40s. Set to a delightful bluegrass score, this original musical tells the story of a young woman's triumph over heartache and secrets.

"This story of love and redemption is sure to touch the hearts of every person who steps foot into our theater," said Sally Dietlein, HCT executive producer and co-founder. "It's a classic, new American musical that you'll never forget."

HCT's production will feature live musicians on stage playing Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell's lush score.

Leading the cast as Alice Murphy is Donna Louden, who recently toured the country as the understudy for the same role on the national tour of Bright Star. Darick Pead co-stars as Jimmy Ray Dobbs. Pead is an HCT veteran who has also toured the country in productions of Falsettos, Into the Woods, and Beauty and the Beast.

The cast also features Dallin Suman and Carter Walker double cast as Billy Cane, and Brianna Meikle and Morgan Western double cast as Margo Crawford.

Hale Centre Theatre's Bright Star is directed and choreographed by Dave Tinney. The production's musical director is Kelly DeHaan, with set design by Jenn Taylor, lighting design by Marianne Ohran, video design by Bobby Gibson, and sound design by Dan Morgan. Susan Kupferer serves as stage manager, with costume design by Peggy Willis and hair and makeup design by Krissa Lent.

The Hale will present approximately 110 consecutive performances of Bright Star for the 2020 Mountain America Season of Entertainment. Bright Star is running January 20 - May 2. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday with some weekday matinees at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. Ticket prices are $38-$52 for adults and $19-$26 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy City.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You