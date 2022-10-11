Hale Center Theater Orem Will Produce SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN THE MUSICAL

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN" playing from Oct. 17 to Nov. 04, 2022.

"Our next fantastic Theater for Young Audiences shows will be this charming Halloween story perfect for audiences of all ages! Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical is based on the wildly popular books and animated special, combining the spectacle and joy of Halloween with delightful songs that your family will want to sing every Halloween season, and brought to the stage by a cast of professional actors performing for children!"

SPOOKLEY will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 04, 2022 Monday and Friday afternoons at 4:30PM with an additional performance on Thursday, November 3rd.

For specific performance times, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202328®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.haletheater.org%2Foverview%2F1849?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Director - Lisa Hall

Music Director - Kiley Todd Drake

Production Stage Manager - Kelly Coombs

Costume, Hair, & Makeup Design - Erin Jones

Costume, Hair, & Makeup Assistant Designer - Lexi Rogers

Set Design/Sound Design: Cole McClure

Properties - Linda Hale

CAST LIST:

Spookley the Square Pumpkin - Ian Webb

Farmer Hill - Josh Needles

Little Tom - Joseph Paul Branca

Big Tom - Richie Trimble

Bobo - Kiley Todd Drake

Mimi - Whitney Call

Lala - Elisha Garrett

Edgar - Luke Logan

Allen - Ethan Freestone

Poe - Ryann Wawro

Farmer Hill - Cody Hale

