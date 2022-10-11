Hale Center Theater Orem Will Produce SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN THE MUSICAL
Performances run October 17 - November 4.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN" playing from Oct. 17 to Nov. 04, 2022.
"Our next fantastic Theater for Young Audiences shows will be this charming Halloween story perfect for audiences of all ages! Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical is based on the wildly popular books and animated special, combining the spectacle and joy of Halloween with delightful songs that your family will want to sing every Halloween season, and brought to the stage by a cast of professional actors performing for children!"
SPOOKLEY will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 04, 2022 Monday and Friday afternoons at 4:30PM with an additional performance on Thursday, November 3rd.
For specific performance times, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202328®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.haletheater.org%2Foverview%2F1849?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Director - Lisa Hall
Music Director - Kiley Todd Drake
Production Stage Manager - Kelly Coombs
Costume, Hair, & Makeup Design - Erin Jones
Costume, Hair, & Makeup Assistant Designer - Lexi Rogers
Set Design/Sound Design: Cole McClure
Properties - Linda Hale
CAST LIST:Spookley the Square Pumpkin - Ian Webb
Farmer Hill - Josh Needles
Little Tom - Joseph Paul Branca
Big Tom - Richie Trimble
Bobo - Kiley Todd Drake
Mimi - Whitney Call
Lala - Elisha Garrett
Edgar - Luke Logan
Allen - Ethan Freestone
Poe - Ryann Wawro
Farmer Hill - Cody Hale