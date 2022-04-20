HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to Pioneer Theatre Company in May

PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC) is bringing Jerry Herman's energetic Hello, Dolly! to Salt Lake audiences, a musical filled with charisma and heart. This production will star Broadway actress, and Emmy-nominated television host, Paige Davis as Dolly Gallagher Levi!

Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler. Everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself!

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish, featuring such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," and-of course-the title number.

Book by Michael Stewart

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thorton Wilder

Performances run May 13 - May 28, 2022 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City.

Tickets: $48 - $72 in advance, and $5 more when purchased on the day of the show

Box Office: 801-581-6961

Open 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.

www.pioneertheatre.org