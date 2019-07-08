Gentri FINDING CHRISTMAS To PlayÂ Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater

Live at the Eccles is pleased to announce that GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio will be kicking off the Christmas season with their holiday show "Finding Christmas" at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater on Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th.

Tickets are on sale Friday: online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Dore? Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

An established Utah Christmas tradition, GENTRI's "Finding Christmas" returns to the Eccles Theater stage for two nights only. With a completely re-imagined production for 2019, this year's show brings your favorite Christmas songs to life with epic orchestrations, lush harmonies, and moving storytelling - including some new favorites. The Gents are sure to add to the spirit of the season with their signature cinematic pop sound and stirring renditions of the most beloved and timeless Christmas songs of all time. GENTRI's Christmas album has not only topped multiple Billboard charts, but has also made the iTunes top-10 holiday list alongside names like Michael Buble? and Pentantonix. You won't want to miss this fantastic presentation of musical Christmas magic.

GENTRI is comprised of three tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever. Alongside their music director and producer Stephen Nelson, the Gents have been pioneering a new musical genre that can only be described as cinematic pop. Their original sound combines dynamic three-part harmonies with rich, full symphony orchestrations. Critics have described GENTRI's music as "strong, brave, and inspiring" as well as "anything but boring." GENTRI has performed for hundreds of audiences all around the globe. They have shared the stage with legends like Journey, One Republic, Alfie Boe, Idina Menzel, Lee Greenwood, and Kristen Chenoweth. Their inspirational music videos have been viewed by millions, and have been featured on NBC nightly news, ABC news, and Inside Edition.

This year, kick of the Christmas season with GENTRI's "Finding Christmas" on November 29th or 30th. This show is sure to be a favorite Christmas tradition for the entire family, and is guaranteed to warm your heart and soul.





