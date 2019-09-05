FLORA MEETS A BEE is Plan-B's 7th Annual Free Elementary School Tour

Eight-year-old Flora has lived in six foster homes since the age of i??ve. One day Flora meets Bee and their budding friendship changes everything. A humorous and heartwarming tale of foster care, the importance of the hive and the power of friendship.

Although many plays about foster care exist for grades 5+, our research shows that FLORA MEETS A BEE may just be the i??rst such play created specii??cally for grades K-3. It's also our first bilingual FEST play!

35 minutes, including 5-minute pre-show and 5-minute post-show discussions

Directed by Jerry Rapier | Designed by Arika Shockmel with Ariana Broumas Farber as Flora and Brenda Hattingh as Bee (secondary cast: Isabella Reeder as Flora and Darby Mest as Bee)

As the only professional theatre company in Utah creating new work specifically for elementary students each season, we are honored to serve schools statewide with our Free Elementary School Tour (FEST) as part of Professional Outreach Programs in the Schools (POPS), managed by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) and partially funded by the Utah State Legislature.

Email Education Coordinator Sharah Merservy at sharah@planbtheatre.org to bring FLORA to your school between October 1, 2019 and May 29, 2020.

October 1, 2019 at 4:30pm

Glendale Branch, Salt Lake City Public Library

1375 S. Concord Street, SLC

November 2, 2019 at 3pm

Chapman Branch, Salt Lake City Public Library

577 S, 900 W, SLC





