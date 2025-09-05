Cast and Creatives Set For Salt Lake Acting Company's NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salt Lake Acting Company is ready to rock with the cast and creative team for the newest addition to their legacy of top tier Theater for Young Audiences, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, Script & Lyrics by Mo Willems, Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, directed, choreographed, and music directed by Penelope Caywood. The annual children's show is fun for the whole family and the perfect holiday outing, playing in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre December 5th through 30th, 2025. Tickets and information are available here.

This exceptional cast is made up of both well known and brand new faces to SLAC's stage. Returning after appearing as “The Pigeon” in last year's Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, will be Joseph Paul Branca (Close Encounters in the Beehive, SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole, Pete the Cat) as Wilbur, as well as last year's “Little Old Lady,” Alexa Shaheen (Close Encounters in the Beehive) as Grande. Additional SLAC veterans include Scotty Fletcher (Bat Boy: The Musical, You Will Get Sick) as Venti, and Matthew Tripp (A Year with Frog and Toad, Elephant & Piggie's: “We Are in a Play!”, #SLACabaret) as Grandpa.

Making their mainstage debuts at SLAC will be Sophie Jean White†, who appeared in the Making Space for Artists production of Radiant Vermin in SLAC's Chapel Theatre, as Weather Mole, and Katie Lobrot† as Tall.

Based on the bestselling book by Mo Willems. Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in The Tunnel have always been, well...naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else. A special lesson and rock show all in one, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience has energetic songs, quirky characters, and a story unlike any other that will bring joy to both the young and the young at heart.

Alongside Penelope Caywood (Director/Choreographer/Music Director) on the creative team will be Gage Williams (Set Designer), Jesse Portillo** (Lighting Designer), Dennis Hassan (Costume Designer), Erika Ahlin Bird (Props Designer), Jacob Houser (Rehearsal Pianist), Bridgette Lehman (Production Manager/Stage Manager), Tahra Veasley (Production Manager), and Bryce Romleski† (PTP Asst. Director/Asst. Choreographer).