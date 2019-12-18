Cast and Creative Announced For World Premiere Of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first ballot cast by a woman in US history, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, and International Women's Day, Salt Lake Acting Company presents a world premiere from Utah's own, Elaine Jarvik.

On the morning of February 21, 1895, the day after the great Frederick Douglass died, Susan B. Anthony shows up on his widow's doorstep. She is there to grieve - but is she also feeling guilty? FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET is an exploration of feminism and race, asking "what compromises should you make in pursuit of a cause?"

Comprising the cast are five actors whom are all making their respective returns to SLAC. Colleen Baum* (COURSE 86B IN THE CATALOGUE) plays Susan, Latoya Cameron* (FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN) is Zoe, Susanna Florence* (FORM OF A GIRL UKNOWN) is Helen, Tamara Howell (STAG'S LEAP) is Mrs. Stanton, and Yolanda Strange* (SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY) is Rosetta. Baum, Florence, and Howell all revisit Jarvik's play, having appeared in the New Play Sounding Series reading earlier this year.

The production will be directed by Jason Bowcutt, with scenic design by Justin Ivie, costume design by Spencer Potter, lighting design by cade beck, sound design by Emily Chung, and stage management by Katelyn Limber*.

FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET plays SLAC's Chapel Theatre from March 12-22, 2020. Tickets to the special, limited engagement are available online, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling (801)-363-7522.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States





