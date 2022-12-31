Carmen Cusack to Return to BRIGHT STAR in Concert at Eccles Theatre

Two-time Tony nominee and original Broadway cast member, Carmen Cusack will star in the concert version of Steve Martin and Eddie Brickell's Grammy-nominated production Bright Star. The show will play on January 20th, 2023 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City and features a live bluegrass band, Casey Elliott (Jimmy Ray), Debra Bonner (Mama Murphy), Harry Bonner (Daddy Murphy), Nathan Kremin (Billy Cane), Kenzie Davis Kremin (Margo Crawford), David Olsen (Mayor Dobbs), Hannah Thompson (Lucy), with more performers to be announced.

Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies, live bluegrass music, and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

The show is being produced Tanner J. Christensen in association with Live at the Eccles. For more information and tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216819®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flive-at-the-eccles.com%2Fevents%2Fbright-star-in-concert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1