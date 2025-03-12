CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Begins At The Ziegfeld Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chitty Chitty Bang Bang soars onto the stage at The Ziegfeld Theater from March 14â€“29!

Based on the beloved film and featuring a score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his children, and the truly magical car that takes them on a wild journey to defeat the evil Baron Bomburst.Â

Ticket Information

Tickets for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang are available now at zigarts.com/shows/chittychittybangbangÂ

Adults: $26.95

Students, Seniors & Children: $24.95

Special Performances

Student Night â€“ March 15: A special evening where students can experience the magic for just $10 with a valid Student ID.

ASL Night â€“ March 22: A fully interpreted performance for members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Don't miss your chance to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang live at The Ziegfeld Theater! Grab your tickets today and buckle up for a thrilling ride filled with laughter, adventure, andâ€”of courseâ€”one truly fantastic flying car!

About The Ziegfeld Theater

Located in Ogden, Utah, The Ziegfeld Theater is committed to producing high-quality, dynamic theater experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. With a reputation for outstanding productions and a deep love for the performing arts, Zig Arts continues to be a leader in Utah's theater community.

