Ballet West Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Agnes De Mille's RODEO This November

Ballet West is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the premiere of Agnes de Mille's Rodeo, which was at the Metropolitan Opera House on October 16, 1942. To mark the historic milestone, Ballet West will premiere Rodeo at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Nov. 4-12, 2022.

While the originally scheduled presentation of Rodeo was postponed from 2020, Ballet West's upcoming performance isn't a coincidence. As Artistic Director Adam Sklute planned the company's 59th season, he felt the timing would be pivotal in recognizing such a significant moment.

"Rodeo is part of the history of ballet, in particular, the development of American ballet," said Sklute. "Agnes de Mille redefined how we approach dance in the 20th century and it still colors the American approach - theatrically, artistically and technically - to ballet in the 21st century."

Sklute adds, "It's also fascinating how much this 1942 work says about acceptance, inclusion and gender identity. Its ultimate message of staying true to yourself and being loved for who you are remains poignant and relevant today."

De Mille's charming 1942 one-act story, Rodeo - set to American Composer Aaron Copland's buoyant, well-known score - represents the very pinnacle of Americana in classical ballet. It's the sweet, simple story of a cowgirl who longs to be liked by the boys and finds her heart along the way.

De Mille also choreographed great stage productions such as Oklahoma!, Carousel, and Brigadoon. She is also the winner of three Tony Awards for her choreography for Brigadoon in 1947, Goldilocks in 1959, and Kwamina in 1962.

In 1979, Rodeo choreographer Agnes de Mille appointed Paul Sutherland as the only repétiteur in the world authorized to teach Rodeo, and he has staged the show more than 60 times. Diana Gonzales worked with de Mille as a rehearsal assistant from 1986 until de Mille passed away in 1993. Both Sutherland and Gonzales traveled to Salt Lake in mid-August to set Rodeo with Ballet West dancers.

During their time at Ballet West, Gonzales observed that "many dancers in the company . . . catch on really fast. It's been rare in companies to get them to play the comedy right off the bat."

In between rehearsals, she also commented that "Paul worked really close with Agnes and really understands what de Mille wants regarding the perspective of the character."

Sutherland responded saying, "Rodeo is all about character, relationships and the timing. As Agnes said, you have to make mistakes in character. You can't find the character on opening night."

BALLET WEST, one of America's leading and largest ballet companies, led by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For more than 50 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in Utah and worldwide by presenting great classical ballets, historical masterpieces, and new cutting-edge creations with only the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy and its four campuses, serving more than 1,000 students.