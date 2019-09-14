BWW Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Hale Centre Theatre is a Ghoulish Good Time

THE ADDAMS FAMILY on Hale Centre Theatre's Jewel Box Stage embraces the eccentric and eerie while telling an ultimately sweet story about family and acceptance.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice) is based on the characters created by Charles Addams, which have been featured for decades in comic strips, television, and film. Each member of the clan has his or her own quirks, but all look at life through a macabre lens. In the musical, everyday life is interrupted when daughter Wednesday brings home her "normal" fiancé, Lucas Beineke, and his parents to meet the family.

Benjamin Henderson as Gomez (double cast with Josh Richardson) and Amelia Rose Moore as Morticia (double cast with Erin Royall Carlson) play off each other well as they lead a strong cast that also features Daniel Fenton Anderson as Uncle Fester in a role that was made for him (double cast with Jeff Thompson).

Bridget Maxwell is an adorable Pugsley (double cast with Blake Walker), and Betsy West is the perfect Grandma (double cast with Jayne Luke). Real-life husband and wife Rebecca Kremin as Wednesday and Nathan Kremin as Lucas shine together as they share an easy chemistry (double cast with MaKenna Tinney and Nathanael Abbott, respectively). As Lucas' parents, Chandler Bishop as Mal and Claire Wilkins Kenny as Alice embrace their characters' peculiarities without going too far (double cast with Shawn Lynn and Carolyn Hartvigsen, respectively).

The fabulous costumes by Joy Zhu are stylish and modern while incorporating a timeless elegance and richness and also serving the unique eccentricity of each character. The hair and makeup design by Charlisa McConnell Robertson is integrated seamlessly.

The projections by Bobby Gibson pay homage to the original cartoons, but their roots are firmly planted in reality, adding a lush depth to the well-designed sets by Jenn Stapley Taylor. The props by Michelle Jensen fit in just right, and the myriad of ways the disembodied hand Thing is incorporated throughout the show is genius and make one wonder why it wasn't attempted on Broadway. The lighting by Marianne Ohran is ghoulish but full of fun, just as THE ADDAMS FAMILY should be.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY plays through November 16, 2019. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY.





