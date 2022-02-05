BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's TREASURE ISLAND is Exhilaratingly Epic and Emotional

Ken Ludwig's TREASURE ISLAND on the Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage in Sandy is a wonderfully balanced blend of swashbuckling spectacle and intimate character development. An exhilarating use of water elements, including a colossal 39,000-gallon tank in which a ship floats and actors swim, enhances rather than overwhelms the tender emotional connections of the story.

TREASURE ISLAND, adapted by Ken Ludwig from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, follows the familiar tale of Jim Hawkins, a young man whose path is crossed by pirates, leading him toward danger, intrigue, and a buried treasure.

Matthew Sanguine (double cast with Benjamin Raymant) brings innocence and determination to the role, cementing a poignant relationship with the enigmatic Long John Silver, played disarmingly by BJ Whimpey (double cast with Josh Richardson).

The entire ensemble is deeply committed to their roles, but additional standout performances come from Brock Dalgleish (double cast with Kaden Caldwell) as Israel Hands and Roger Dunbar (double cast with Kelton Davis) as Dr. Livesy.

Director Dave Tinney took an astonishingly well-written play and used it to craft a wholly new and satisfying piece of theatre. The addition of sung folk music anchored by "Over the Sea to Skye" (with lyrics by Stevenson himself) and stunningly arranged by music director Rob Moffat, along with a substantial world-class filmic underscore by J Bateman, elevate the production to a whole other level.

The lighting by Jaron Hermansen is lush and brilliant. It takes on a life of its own, guiding both physical and emotional journeys throughout the show. The versatile set was designed by Kacey Udey with great skill, creating a pirate's seafaring playground that also serves the stark emotional drive of the piece.

The music, lighting, and set, as well as Peggy Willis' costumes and Cristian Bell's fight choreography, combine with the direction and acting to create many unforgettable moments, such as an epic, rain-soaked conflict with a heart-wrenching finish.

Hale Centre Theatre's TREASURE ISLAND is at once cinematic and theatrical in all the best ways.

TREASURE ISLAND plays through March 19, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.