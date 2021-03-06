BWW Review: Hale Academy's DESCENDANTS is a Smashing Regional Premiere

Hale Center Theater Orem's Hale Academy is presenting the regional premiere of Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL. It's a smashingly successful production with staging, costumes, lighting, and performances that bring the story and characters to life.

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL (book and additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire; music adaptations, vocal and incidental arrangements by Madeline Smith; orchestrations and music produced by Matthew Tischler) is based on the hit Disney Channel film with elements and songs from the additional two movies and spinoff animated series. It's a tight adaptation that transcends the source material to create an even stronger stage musical.

When Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay are invited to attend the prestigious Auradon Prep by Prince Ben (son of Belle), their parents--Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar--hatch a plan to overthrow the kingdom. But when the villains' kids discover there's a less wicked way to live, which life will they choose?

The young cast is extremely impressive with great vocals and characterizations all around. It's an added bonus that most are playing their own age, but even those playing adults do so wonderfully.

Some of the most memorable include Reese Oliveira as Mal, Bo Chester as Evie, Cole Hixson as Carlos, Prince Ko as Jay, Garrett Manning as Ben and Lucy Shepherd as Maleficent.

The production, helmed by director/choreographer David Paul Smith, is artistic, fresh, thoughtful, and energetic. It's certainly on par with Hale Center Theater Orem's mainstage shows in its high production values.

The absolutely splendid costume design by Dvorah Governale (assisted by Lexi Rogers) is a work of art and will not disappoint fans of the films.

The set design by Cole McClure and Bobby Swenson, smartly reused from the current production of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, is perfect for the show with its magnificent marble columns and seaside city.

The brilliant lighting design by Ryan Fallis transforms the set even more with contrasting colors and textures. The combination of lighting, staging, and performance in the Mal and Ben duet "If Only" is truly stunning.

Even casual fans of DESCENDANTS owe it to themselves to see this picture perfect adaptation and presentation.

Of note, the performers each wear a clear face shield onstage during the show. It is not difficult for the audience to become accustomed to them, and it is a simple, effective way to protect the young cast.

Additional precautions put in place by the theatre include masking and physical distancing of cast and crew in rehearsals and backstage along with daily temperature and symptom checks. Masks are required for patrons and staff the entire time they are in the building, and clear directives are given aurally and visually on walking pathways for social distancing. There is a one-seat buffer between parties, all seating and surfaces are deep cleaned and sanitized, and no physical programs are distributed.

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL plays through March 13, 2021. For tickets, which are extremely limited, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Bo Chester as Evie, Cole Hixson as Carlos, Reese Oliveira as Mal, Prince Ko as Jay