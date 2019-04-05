BWW Interview: Artistic Director Karen Azenberg on PTC's Upcoming Season

Pioneer Theatre Company's 2019-2020 season is filled with an eclectic array of exciting shows, many of which are coming direct from Broadway, and it opens with a pre-Broadway tryout of an Off-Broadway hit: CAGNEY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, MARY STUART, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, ASS, and SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Artistic Director Karen Azenberg generously gave her time to speak with BroadwayWorld about how the season came together and what is in store, in addition to sharing the title of next year's concert production.

1. Pioneer Theatre Company's production of the Off-Broadway hit CAGNEY is being billed as a pre-Broadway tryout featuring original star Robert Creighton. Will any others of the original cast and production team be involved? Can you tell us more about how PTC fits into the evolution of this show and its transition to Broadway? How did the tryout end up at PTC? There will be some members of the original creative team returning to put together this version of the show - director Bill Castellino and choreographer Josh Bergasse will definitely be returning for the PTC production. Because this is an expanded version of the Off-Broadway production the "tracks" - meaning the particular duties each actor has in the show will be different from the original production, so other than Robert Creighton it is unclear at this time who might be returning from that very amazing cast who did the Off-Broadway run. I was fortunate to see CAGNEY when it premiered at The York Theatre, even before it's successful engagement at The Westside Theatre. I have known director Bill Castellino for many years, so when the idea was hatched to expand the show for a Broadway-sized stage, Bill asked if we might be interested in being involved with the show as it makes the transition to Broadway. I knew that our audience would appreciate the show and that we would be a good place for the creators to begin the process of expanding the show for a bigger stage.

2. Is CAGNEY Pioneer Theatre Company's first official pre-Broadway tryout? Do you have plans in the works to present more in the future? Well, we will have to see about that, won't we?

3. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND all just closed on Broadway in January and are either currently on or in planning stages for a national tour. Can you tell us about the opportunities that came up for the rights to these shows and how you were able to secure them? It is sometimes a complicated process securing the rights to recently closed Broadway productions and it helps to have relationships with both the licensing houses and the Broadway producing community to be able to access the rights for shows like these as soon as they are available. I knew we were interested in producing those titles and was persistent in my attempts to see if I could get those rights this season. It also helps that PTC has a reputation for producing high-quality professional theatre, so the creators of those shows can be assured that their work will be well-represented at our theatre.

4. The season announcement describes "another Utah Premiere, the 'ravishing revival' (The New York Times) of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND." Can you give more insight into the relationship Pioneer Theatre Company's production will have with the Broadway revival? Will the new orchestrations be used, or is there a connection with the design or direction? As the original version of the show has been produced numerous times in Utah by community theatres and schools, is this the local premiere of the revival version, or is it the first professional production of the show in any form in Utah, or both?

I haven't hired the director yet for that show - so all those questions have yet to be answered. And while the musical has been produced in community theatre and in high schools, this is the first professional production of the show in Utah. 5. Do you know what the timelines are for announcing the titles for the staged concert production and Play-By-Play new play reading series? Any hints of what to expect?

The concert will be DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS and the Play-By-Play dates will be announced, but I select those plays over the summer so it is a big ???? for the time being as to what those titles will be.

6. What most excites you about this upcoming season? Why do you feel it is a strong lineup for Utah audiences?

I think this is a diverse and exciting season with titles that are new and also perfect for this community. I am proud that our audience will have the chance to see some of these plays before many other cities will. I think Utah audiences have a big appetite for theatre but they are also "in the know" and want to see the newest titles available and I think this season will definitely satisfy that desire.

For more information and to purchase season tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Robert Creighton and Off-Broadway cast of CAGNEY





