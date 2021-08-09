Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARMCHAIRED & DANGEROUS ALIVE Announced at The Eccles Center

pixeltracker

Armchair Expert and David Farrier team up for a monthly podcast that seeks to explore the dark, fascinating and often comical world of conspiracy theories.

Aug. 9, 2021  

Live at the Eccles and Armchair Expert Presents Armchaired & Dangerous Live on September 16, 2021 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13th: online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Armchair Expert and David Farrier team up for a monthly podcast that seeks to explore the dark, fascinating and often comical world of conspiracy theories. In addition to delving into the theories themselves, we will touch on the psychology, history and the profound "why" behind these concepts. This podcast attempts to discern truth during a time when the truth is increasingly gray. It is informative, spine-chilling, fascinating but mostly...fun!


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Laura Osnes Photo
Laura Osnes
Jared Goldsmith Photo
Jared Goldsmith

More Hot Stories For You

  • Perseverance Theatre Returns to In-Person Shows in the Fall
  • Disney's ENCHANTED Will Be Screened at Alaska PAC This Month
  • Final Weekend Announced For Anchorage Summer Arts In The Park
  • Music, Theater And More Come To Anchorage Summer Arts In The Park