ARMCHAIRED & DANGEROUS ALIVE Announced at The Eccles Center

Live at the Eccles and Armchair Expert Presents Armchaired & Dangerous Live on September 16, 2021 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13th: online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Armchair Expert and David Farrier team up for a monthly podcast that seeks to explore the dark, fascinating and often comical world of conspiracy theories. In addition to delving into the theories themselves, we will touch on the psychology, history and the profound "why" behind these concepts. This podcast attempts to discern truth during a time when the truth is increasingly gray. It is informative, spine-chilling, fascinating but mostly...fun!