A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder opens at Tuacahn Center for the Arts; Tony Award Winner Robert L. Freedman attends

This past weekend Tuacahn Center for the Arts opened its production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Robert L. Freedman, who won the Tony award for best Book of a Musical for Gentleman's Guide was in attendance.

The production is helmed by Broadway's original choreographer Peggy Hickey (Anastasia). She has artfully recreated this four-time Tony award winning production including the award for Best Musical of 2014.

Tuacahn's production stars James Taylor Odom in the roles of The D'Ysquith Family, roles he performed across the country on the national tour. Joining Odom is Nick Tubbs as Monty Navarro. Tubbs recently performed the role of Monty in the Los Angeles regional premier of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

To complete the company, Odom and Tubbs are joined by: Gail Bennett (Anastasia) as Sibella Hallward, Kelley Dorney (Annie-Hollywood Bowl) as Phoebe D'Ysquith, and Tracy Lore (Peter Pan) as Miss Shingle. Rounding out the ensemble are Timothy Aaron Cooper (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Joshua Finkel (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Linda Griffin (Something Rotten), Eric Jon Mahlum (Wicked), Logan Scott Mitchell (West Side Story), Ashley Moniz (Sister Act), Jadon Webster, and Lisa Zimmerman.

The stage management team consists of L.A. Lavin (Phantom of the Opera) and Erin Joy Swank (Radio City Christmas Spectacular). The music director is Benet Braun (Cabaret).

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder plays in our indoor Hafen Theatre Monday through Saturday until August 10th. Also playing in our outdoor amphitheatre through October 26th are Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney's When You Wish, and Rogers and Hammerstein's classic The Sound of Music.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is its own unique theatrical event, a musical comedy that's also a high-style romantic farce. Come immerse yourself in the experience of Tuacahn and learn why the only way to describe it is 'unforgettable.'





