A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to OPPA! Next Week

Performances run September 15th  – September 30th.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Jeremy Jordan on Upcoming SCERA Concert and New THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 2 Interview: Jeremy Jordan on Upcoming SCERA Concert and New THE GREAT GATSBY Musical
Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City! Photo 3 Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City!
ART AND CLASS to Make Full Production Premiere with Wasatch Theatre Company Photo 4 ART AND CLASS to Make Full Production Premiere with Wasatch Theatre Company

A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to OPPA! Next Week

OPPA!’s production of A Doll’s House opens Friday, September 15th. Written in 1879 by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, A Doll's House is a play about a housewife who becomes disillusioned and dissatisfied with her condescending husband. The play raises universal issues and questions that are applicable to societies worldwide.
 
Under the direction of Rachel Helwig, the production team has worked hard to ensure that the concept of this show fits in the realm of today but stays true to its roots.  Costumes designed by Niamh Helwig are traditional while the Set Design by Heather Poulsen brings to life a human sized bird cage with see through dollhouse like furniture which is perfect for the message of this show. 
 
“Working on this classic piece has been such an inspiring moment as a director” says Rachel Helwig, Production Director. “The cast has worked so hard to delve into what the words meant when written and why they matter to today’s audiences.  There is something really timeless about this show that I hope translates to the audiences that see it. ”

A Doll’s House

September 15th  – September 30th.
(This role of Nora is double cast)
Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Reserved Seating Tickets:  Adults-$16.50, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50
Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557
 
PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Directed by Rachel Helwig
Set Design by Heather Poulsen
Costume Design by Niamh Helwig




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City! Photo
Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City!

The Utah Symphony returns for a highly-anticipated 2023-24 season filled with audience favorites.

2
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Center for the Arts Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Special Offer: See Tuacahn’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

3
Repertory Dance Theatre Performs I AM... in October Photo
Repertory Dance Theatre Performs I AM... in October

Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's oldest and most successful modern dance repertory company, opens its 58th season with I AM..., a powerful narrative that delves into human experience through the lens of a Black woman.

4
Salt Lake Acting Company Announces 52nd Season Of Shows Photo
Salt Lake Acting Company Announces 52nd Season Of Shows

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, announces its lineup of 23/24 programming, comprising the theatre company's 52nd Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert
Eccles Theater (9/21-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You