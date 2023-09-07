A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to OPPA! Next Week

OPPA!’s production of A Doll’s House opens Friday, September 15th. Written in 1879 by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, A Doll's House is a play about a housewife who becomes disillusioned and dissatisfied with her condescending husband. The play raises universal issues and questions that are applicable to societies worldwide.



Under the direction of Rachel Helwig, the production team has worked hard to ensure that the concept of this show fits in the realm of today but stays true to its roots. Costumes designed by Niamh Helwig are traditional while the Set Design by Heather Poulsen brings to life a human sized bird cage with see through dollhouse like furniture which is perfect for the message of this show.



“Working on this classic piece has been such an inspiring moment as a director” says Rachel Helwig, Production Director. “The cast has worked so hard to delve into what the words meant when written and why they matter to today’s audiences. There is something really timeless about this show that I hope translates to the audiences that see it. ”

A Doll’s House

September 15th – September 30th.

(This role of Nora is double cast)

Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$16.50, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Rachel Helwig

Set Design by Heather Poulsen

Costume Design by Niamh Helwig