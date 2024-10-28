The Sofia, Home Of B Street Theatre, Announces 2024 Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of culture, creativity, and community impact at The Sofia Soirée, B Street Theatre's highly anticipated 2024 fundraiser.

This premier event, set to take place at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, is not only a glamorous celebration but also a critical fundraiser that supports B Street Theatre's educational programs, children's theatre initiatives, and free programming for underserved communities in the Sacramento region.

The Sofia Soirée will feature a performance by the B Street Theatre Company and headliner Jackie Greene, Sacramento's own renowned singer/songwriter. The night will unfold in three unique tiers, offering attendees an opportunity to choose their level of engagement:

● VIP Experience: The full Sofia Soirée experience begins with an exquisite dinner, followed by an immersive show featuring the B Street Theatre Company and special musical performances. The night continues with an exclusive, high-energy afterparty where guests can dance the night away.

● Showtime Experience: Enjoy a captivating performance featuring Jackie Greene and the B Street Theatre Company, followed by access to the afterparty, one of the hottest gatherings in the city.

● Afterparty Ticket: For those looking to join in the fun later, the afterparty is the place to be. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and celebration.

The Sofia Soirée is more than just a party-it's a way to support the arts and make a lasting impact on Sacramento's cultural landscape. Every ticket sold contributes directly to B Street Theatre's mission of providing high-quality arts education and programming to children and underserved communities. By attending, you help sustain the theatre's operations, ensuring that these programs continue to thrive and reach new audiences.

In addition to a night of spectacular entertainment, The Sofia Soirée will honor Nancy Fisher, a local philanthropist and Executive Producer of the event, for her years of generous support and dedication to B Street Theatre.

"We invite everyone to be part of this extraordinary evening," said Lyndsay Burch, Executive Artistic Director & CEO of B Street Theatre. "Whether you're a long-time supporter or new to the B Street community, the Soirée offers a night of unforgettable experiences while making a meaningful contribution to the future of arts in our city."

Tickets are available now, but they are expected to sell out quickly. For more information on ticket packages and how to contribute to B Street Theatre's ongoing mission, visit bstreettheatre.org.

