THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes to Steeltown Coffee & Tea

Pittsburg Theatre Company will present “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Coming September 18-27 in an intimate black box setting at Steeltown Coffee & Tea in Old Town Pittsburg, CA. Then continues at The Campbell Theatre in Martinez October 24-26, 2026.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all facing personal crises, are drawn together. Over the course of six months, filled with laugher, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these women find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives.

The cast includes Gwendolyn Sampson Brown as Randa Covington, who lost a partnership at her architectural firm and then lost her job. Nathalie Archangel plays Texas native Marlafaye Mosley, whose husband has left her for a young dental hygienist. Sandy Wright is Dot Haigler, whose husband passed away just when they were beginning a new life together as retirees. Tina Smith rounds out the cast in her role as Jinx Jenkins, a self-proclaimed life coach and beautician who challenges the group to take some risks and get their lives moving in a positive direction.

Dianna Schepers directs and is assisted by Toniea Hawkins. Schepers stages the show in minimalistic southern veranda complete with patio furniture but has a unique special effect planned for how each character shares their internal monologue and feelings.

“The Savannah Sipping Society” is a charming story of four strong women. Their shared journey is full of laughter, and each of the four women are complex characters portrayed by four talented actresses. Come, raise a glass to toast this hilarious and heartwarming play and enjoy an evening of laughter, friendship and Southern charm.