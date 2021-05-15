SuperBad Theater Company Announces 2021-2022 Season

San Francisco Bay Area's SuperBad Theater Company, a Affiliate Company (Dedrick Weathersby, Executive Director) and Sacramento's The Guild Theater (St. HOPE Academy) have announced the titles for their collaborative inaugural upcoming 2021-2022 season. The 2021-2022 season will include REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown (September 24 - September 26, 2021), THE LOCKED DOOR (February 3 - 13, 2022), THE VERDICT (February 18 - 27, 2022), THE SPELLING BE-E (Junel 25 - July 11, 2022) and THE NEW TEACHER (December 3 - 18, 2022).

"Our Inaugural Season together celebrates the premiere of original work and audience favorite show Remembering James. "I'm very excited to collaborate and partner with such an amazing organization," said Executive Director- ." This season features shows full of love, friendships, hope, thought provoking topics, and laughter - and each story will be beautifully told by the incredible talent from the North Bay and Sacramento Area."

SuperBad Theater Company's 2021-2022 season features:

REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown

Music and Lyrics by James Brown

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Music Direction by William Griffin (Will Roc)

September 23 - September 26, 2021

Remembering James, is a 90 minute musical starring Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby, telling the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown from 1951-1968. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you'll see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artist's work.

An eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of James Brown's music alive. Some songs include: "Please Please," "Papa Got a Brand New Bag," "Cold Sweat," "I Feel Good," "Say It Loud I'm Black and I'm Proud."

THE LOCKED DOOR

Script by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed by Dedrick Weathersby

Inspired by The Books and Writings from James Baldwin

February 3 - February 13, 2022

In 1995 Minister Louis Farrakhan and Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. assembled one of the largest gatherings of African American Men of it's time, this gathering would be called the Million March. Two African American men find themselves desperately needing a place to stay for the march. Only room available is a single dormitory room for two. Albeit different, the two men compromise and settle for the room. Although the men begin their stay as strangers, their shared stories and experiences unite them as their discourse builds a portrait of what it means to be black in America.

THE VERDICT

Music and Lyrics by: William Griffin (Will Roc), Dedrick Weathersby and Evan (Young EX)

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed by

Choreography by Dedrick Weathersby

Music Direction by William Griffin (Will Roc)

February 18 - February 27, 2022

A group of children are preparing to be honored on behalf of their great grandparents. This stage play shines light on the struggle for equal voting rights in Montgomery Alabama from the eyes of young freedom marchers. The characters will build a lifelong friendship, while appreciating the great work from each of their great grandparents during the Civil Rights movement.

THE SPELLING BE-e

Music by William Griffin (Will Roc), Dedrick Weathersby and Evan (Young EX)

Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby and William Griffin (Will Roc)

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed and Choreographed by Dedrick Weathersby

Music Direction by William Griffin (Will Roc)

June 25 - July 11, 2022

In this entertaining play, a group of students are preparing to be crowned the best spellers in the city. While preparing for the spelling be-e Jesse Jr. and Melissa have weighted pressure from personal desires and their overbearing parents. With time ticking away, Jesse Jr. and Melissa must find balance between competition and friendship.

THE NEW TEACHER

Music by

Lyrics by

Book by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed by Dedick Weathersby

Music Direction by William Griffin (Will Roc)

December 3 - December 18, 2022

Good teachers are hard to find, "So They Say." What happens when a group of students lose appreciation for their teacher. In this hysterical stage play, the characters will embark on a journey to find their perfect teacher and face unpleasant realities . You will follow a group of classmates, eager to find their teacher, apologize and bring him back.

The Guild Theater is a nonprofit theater managed by St. HOPE Academy, a nonprofit community development corporation whose mission is to revitalize inner-city communities through public education and economic development. Established in 1989 by NBA All-Star and Oak Park native Kevin Johnson, St. HOPE educates, trains and empowers citizens to change the landscape of low-income areas, beginning with the Oak Park neighborhood in Sacramento, California.

The Guild Theater is the only remaining theater of the numerous early 20th century motion picture houses for which Oak Park was once known. Designed and financed by Joseph Lewis and completed in 1915, it was the largest of three theaters on 35th Street in Oak Park at that time. Originally called the Victor Theater, the building's structure reflected the influence of the Moorish Revival on theaters of that era.

SuperBad Theater Company is a non-profit company, operating under the oversight from the Weathersby Productions Board of Trustees. SBTC is dedicated to supporting bold concepts and unique visions of emerging and established directors. Utilizing dynamic imagery, physical movement, and innovative storytelling, SBTC strives to establish an environment in which audiences are engaged in a visceral sense and an intellectual capacity. Creating original works and speaking truth to power using the vehicle of performing arts is vital, it is through these innovative productions we strive to reach and bridge non-traditional as well as traditional theatergoers and expand the theatre community by including a variety of artists across multiple disciplines.

For more information, visit: www.superbadtheatercompany.com.

**Shows will have Capacity based on County Tier level**