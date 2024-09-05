Sierra Stages to Present THE SHORTS: Four Fast-Paced Plays by Theresa Rebeck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sierra Stages will present its latest production, The Shorts, a captivating collection of four fun and fast-paced plays by Broadway’s most-produced female playwright, Theresa Rebeck. This dynamic new show will run from October 3 - October 19 at The Unchurch in Grass Valley, CA.

The Shorts starts by digging into Rebeck’s delightfully dark comedy through three short pieces (Sex with the Censor and Drinking Problem directed by Laura LeBleu and The Contract directed by Judy Merrick). Each explores different facets of the human experience—through the lens of Hollywood’s ultimate Faustian bargain, a woman who shares everything with her bartender, and one hilariously surreal hookup scene.

Rounding out the show is the longer What We're Up Against, a cuttingly comedic look at the challenging dynamics faced by women in the workplace. Directed by Sands Hall, this battle of the sexes offers a sharp critique on the gender barriers that persist in today’s professional environments.

Performance Details



What: The Shorts

When: Thursday - Saturday @ 7:30pm / Sunday @ 2pm

Dates: October 3 - 18

Where: The UnChurch

220 Bresee Place, Grass Valley

Tickets: $25 - 30

Note: ADULT THEMES AND LANGUAGE—The Shorts is not for kids



The Shorts features a large cast of talented locals including Trish Adair, Tony Franchitto, Corinne Gelfan, Sam Johnson, Judy Merrick, Laura LeBleu, Hunter Reed, Andie Schaffer, Tea Wade, and T.E. Wolfe.

Sierra Stages has been bringing high-quality productions to Nevada County for 15 years. For tickets and more information on The Shorts, visit www.SierraStages.org or call 530.346.3210.



Comments