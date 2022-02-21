Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHE KILLS MONSTERS Will Be Performed by Black Ice Theatre Co. in March

Performances run March 10-19, 2022.

Feb. 21, 2022  
Black Ice Theatre Co. presents She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen. Performances run March 10-19, 2022.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly's death Agnes resolves a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was well-known Dungeons and Dragons player, and that she was passionate about online fantasy gaming.

In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious young sibling, Agnes recruits a "dungeon master" named Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly.

Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance.

Co-Directed by Ellen Martin & Richard S. Sargent.

Learn more at https://www.blackicetheatreco.com/#.


