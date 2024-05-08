SARTA is Now Accepting Youth Education Scholarship Applications

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The non-profit theatre arts organization, SARTA, is now accepting applications for Youth Education Scholarships (YES) program for the summer and fall sessions.

Following a successful Big Day of Giving campaign, SARTA will once again be offering YES scholarships to youth, ages 5 - 19. Parents will need to fill out the on-line application and include at least one letter of recommendation from a teacher or instructor. Visit www.sarta.com/programs for more information and to apply.

In 2023, SARTA awarded $1800 to eight different students, ages 5-19, who needed financial assistance to attend multi-week theatre workshops offered by several theatres in the greater Sacramento area. Awards ranged from $100 - $300 depending on workshop fee and financial need.

SARTA relies on the generosity of donors, individuals, and theatres to help fund this much needed program. You can make your donation at www.sarta.com and click on the donate button today. SARTA is a 501(3)c nonprofit theatre arts service organization.





Comments