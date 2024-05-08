Sacramento Ballet to Present Season Finale INNOVATIONS Featuring Balanchine/Stravinsky's APOLLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacramento Ballet will wrap its 2023-24 season at a technical and inventive peak with Innovations (May 17-19, 2024), a thrilling bill of challenging, in-demand works. The performances feature Apollo - the legendary first collaboration between choreographer George Balanchine and composer Igor Stravinsky. The program is rounded out with an acclaimed work by San Francisco Ballet's Val Caniparoli, titled Ibsen's House, plus a world premiere from Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly titled SALVE. Together, these works ensure that SacBallet's season finale will excite and enthrall audiences.

"2023-2024 has been a fantastic period of growth and maturing for Sacramento Ballet," said Anthony Krutzkamp, SacBallet's Artistic/Executive Director. "We wrap the season on a demanding high note with three innovative works which will put the increased skills of our dancers to the test. Innovations sets the stage for our 70th Anniversary 2024-25 season!"

Balanchine's Apollo - SacBallet's time-honored connection with The George Balanchine Trust continues with Apollo, a neoclassical ballet about the Greek god of music's meet-up with three muses, goddesses of the arts including dance/song, mime, and poetry. Balanchine choreographed the work at age 24 in 1928, based on the music and libretto developed by Igor Stravinsky. Apollo achieved international recognition for the choreographer and marked the beginning of his lifelong working partnership with the composer. Balanchine considered Apollo to be his artistic coming of age.

Caniparoli's Ibsen's House - Prolific choreographer, San Francisco Ballet alum and renowned American voice in dance, Val Caniparoli, weaves a tale of five female characters extracted from Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's plays in Ibsen's House, set to Antonín Dvořák's music.

Schermoly's SALVE (World Premiere) - Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly crafts a completely new work on the Company. Known for her innovative reimagining of classic works such as Martha Graham's Appalachian Spring and a fresh twist on Romeo & Juliet, her new SacBallet work, SALVE, will feature women being simultaneously powerful, beautiful and gritty. It celebrates their drive for liberation with virtuosic movement, reflecting the constant push for freedom, and not being put down nor being told what to do.

WHEN: May 17-19, 2024 (evening and matinee performances)

WHERE: The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA.

For more information: sacballet.org/innovations <http://sacballet.org/innovations>

HOW: TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Innovations are available now priced between $30 and $70. Get tickets early for best seating opportunities. For more information, please call the box office at 916-552-5810 or visit: sacballet.org/innovations

