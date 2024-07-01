SARTA To Offer Low-Cost Headshots At Empire Arts Collective

1
Review: Have the Best Day Ever with SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus
Too hot outside? Come cool off with some of your favorite characters in Bikini Bottom. Broadway at Music Circus has transformed into the whimsical town under the sea for a limited time. The Spongebob Musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and its lovable characters have captured the hearts of the young and young at heart ever since. From zany Spongebob to studious Sandy, all of the residents of Bikini Bottom rock out to a score written by a wide array of artists. Songs by talents such as Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, and John Legend keep the energy up in this hilarious, exhilarating, and thoughtful show about the world’s most popular sponge.
2
3
Interview: Charles Fee of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Talks About Their Upcoming Season
Summer means Shakespeare and, luckily, there are a variety of offerings to choose from in our area. Arguably, though, none are in a more beautiful location than that of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. What began in 1972 on the lawn of the Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point State Park has now evolved to a permanent, state-of-the-art stage housed in the picturesque Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. This season the Festival is featuring two exciting shows: The Merry Wives of Windsor and Always…Patsy Cline. BroadwayWorld spoke with Director/Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee about this summer’s offerings, the evolution of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and what it takes to produce theatre in one of the most enchanting places in the world.
4
Review: NOW CIRCA THEN Closes the Season at Capital Stage
Capital Stage is closing out its nineteenth season with a charming story of healing and self-discovery. Now Circa Then by Carly Mensch is a clever blend of worlds: past and present, immigrant and citizen, passion and apathy. In this show, life imitates art and the lines between those worlds blur, encouraging us to delve inward and examine our own motivations.