SARTA To Offer Low-Cost Headshots At Empire Arts Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Professional photographer, Leonard Rowe, will be on hand on Sunday, July 28 from 10am to 2pm at Empire Arts Collective Room 19 at the Sierra 2 complex in Sacramento to take your headshot. Sierra 2 is located at 2791 24th Street, Sacramento. Leo has photographed many actors over the years, and he knows how to bring out your best look.

Headshots are an important part of an actors' marketing, so they need to be up to date. SARTA is now taking reservations for 15-minute sessions. To reserve your time slot, please email kate@sarta.com. Suggested donation is $30 for a set of digital images emailed directly to you. All ages are welcome! Walk-ins are welcome.

Please remember to arrive wearing a solid color top, but not black or white. For more information, please contact sarta@sarta.com or call 916-443-8229. SARTA is a 501(3) non-profit theatre arts service organization.

Comments