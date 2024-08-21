Review: Working Our Way Back to See JERSEY BOYS at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, what a night at Broadway at Music Circus! Their final show of the season is the Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, which tells the rags to riches story of the original New Jersey boy band, The Four Seasons. Director Glenn Casale has helmed another must-see show this summer, and it’s fitting to close this exciting season with such an iconic title.

Admittedly, I used to scoff at jukebox musicals. I felt like it was cheating to take an already known catalogue of songs and turn it into a staged musical. I can now appreciate them for what they do bring: nostalgia, great music, and invigorating entertainment. Some, like Jersey Boys, throw in some relatable life lessons and feel-good success stories. Jersey Boys is a big reason for my change of heart, and the songs that I grew up listening to my parents listen to are certainly part of it. The other part is the fascinating biography of four blue-collar boys from Jersey who escaped the Army, the mob, and the priesthood to take America’s music scene by storm.

In this journey back to the 1950s, we meet Tommy DeVito, the de facto leader and petty criminal who is at the head of the group that will later become The Four Seasons. He and Nick Massi dabble in crime and music, marginal at both, until they bring Frankie Valli into their fold. Valli’s Signature Sound now makes them stand out. The only problem is that trios are out and they need to find a fourth member, stat. Their good friend, Joe Pesci (yes, that one), introduces them to Bob Gaudio, who has already had a hit single with “(Who Wears) Short Shorts.” Gaudio joins the group and, after struggling for a bit, comes up with the hits that catapult them all to stardom: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Of course, every good story needs a climax, and Jersey Boys doesn’t disappoint. Tommy’s criminal proclivities catch up to him and he is forced to relocate to Las Vegas. Nick decides he’s had enough of touring and goes back home. This leaves Frankie and Bob to carry The Four Seasons on two sets of shoulders, with the added burden of Tommy’s gambling debts dragging them down. Gaudio has also had enough of the spotlight, and decides to take a step back and put all of the focus on Frankie. The group is rebranded to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and explodes onto the music scene again thanks to Gaudio’s songwriting prowess. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back to You” make Frankie a household name, but can’t keep tragedy from striking. The four men that started out on the streets learn that money can’t buy the most important things in life.

This fantastic cast boasts several Broadway veterans. Michael Longoria reprises his role from Broadway as Frankie Valli. His voice is more Frankie than Frankie’s, and he’s much more handsome. Nicolas Dromard is a smarmy, ingratiating, and unapologetically controlling Tommy DeVito. In short, he’s perfect. Bob Gaudio is played by Andy Christopher, a logical voice of reason and a nice balance to the louder personalities. Finally, Nick Massi is played by Matthew Amira who, coincidentally, I saw this June in Gatsby: An American Myth in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His character says his role in The Four Seasons was like Ringo in The Beatles, but I find Amira to be a standout in vocals and acting. Also mesmerizing are Donnie Kehr as Gyp DeCarlo, Drew King as Bob Crewe, and Joe Abraham as Joey (Joe Pesci).

I’ve seen Jersey Boys several times, and Broadway at Music Circus has produced a show that rivals the National tour. It works very well in the round, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre capturing the charming feel of the era and projection design by Derek Christiansen and Ruby O’Brien beautifully completing the scenes. Music, moves, mafia, and magic – who could ask for more?

Jersey Boys plays at Broadway at Music Circus through September 1st. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft

