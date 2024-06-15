Review: THE NEWLYWED GAME Wins at B St. Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I’m old enough to remember when “The Newlywed Game” was live on television…before reruns. It was fascinating to discover how well couples knew each other; so, when the B St. Theatre announced their production of The Newlywed Game, the winner of the 2023 New Comedies Festival, I knew it was going to be a must-see.

This Newlywed Game is a little different. Sarah (Fatemeh Mehraban) and Jack (Alec Silver) aren’t married yet. They are hosting their first Thanksgiving and Sarah desperately wants to show their parents that they are real adults. Except, nothing she does is good enough for Jack’s parents. His mother, Lan (Rinabeth Apostol), and father, Bo (Ron Domingo), arrive to a frozen turkey and wielding a weapon: their uninvited guest, Joy (Nona Truong). Joy is Jack’s age, single, and, more importantly, Chinese. Despite this blatant display of disrespect, Sarah continues to try to please Jack’s parents, nervously fluttering about with hors d’oeuvres and needless apologies. When her parents, Shacker (Damien Seperi) and Norma (Elisabeth Nunziato) arrive, late, they have also brought a guest. George (Chris Tabet) is Sarah’s age, single, and, more importantly, goes to church. Cultures clash in this small apartment as Sarah and Jack try to convince their families that they are right for one another. When Shacker tells the couple that they should test their compatibility by playing “The Newlywed Game,” they readily agree. Do they win a blender and lifetime of happiness? Get to the B St. Theatre to find out.

As always at B St., the entire cast is phenomenal. Bitchy, meddling mother? Check for a perfect performance by Apostol. Over-the-top people pleaser? Nunziato nails it. Disengaged father with the best quips? Domingo has it down. Controlling man of the house? Seperi is a study in that. Truong, Tabet, Mehraban, and Silver are all great as young people trying to find their way in the world and explore relationships away from the watchful eyes of their parents.

Everyone has that in-law, right? The Newlywed Game is relevant, engaging, and a wonderful escape into relatable comedy. It even inspired me to do my own game of sorts. Not “The Newlywed Game,” but more of a “Too Many Years Together to Count Game.” How did he do? He only struggled a little with Team Edward or Team Jacob, mostly because he didn’t know who they were. I think we win the blender.

The Newlywed Game plays at the B St. Theatre through July 14th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



