Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus

Occupying Sacramento Through August 27

By: Aug. 23, 2023

A lot can happen in 525,600 minutes. Love is found, dreams are lost, and lives are irrevocably altered. Such is the premise of Jonathan Larson’s rock musical, Rent, which is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera, La Bohème. Larson wanted to tell the stories of his friends who were afflicted by the AIDS epidemic and, at the same time, highlight the struggles that he and his peers faced as young artists in New York City. Sadly, Larson died from an aortic aneurysm the night before Rent opened Off-Broadway. He would not see it go on to Broadway and win the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; however, his vision continues in Broadway at Music Circus’ finale of their 2023 season.

The strength of this production is owed to the stellar performances of the cast. Aspiring documentary filmmaker Mark Cohen is played by Sacramento native Jake Bentley Young, whose sense of social justice and determination to affect change come through in his unwavering commitment to documenting the trials of those in his community. His roommate, Roger, is played by Dan DeLuca, who is a doppelganger of real-life rock star Pat Monahan. In true rock and roll fashion, Roger is an HIV-positive former junkie who wants to write one hit song before he dies, as he touchingly shares in “One Song Glory.” His love interest, Mimi (a nod to La Bohème), who is played by Samantha Pauly, wrestles with her own demons of addiction and poverty in her poignant number, “Out Tonight.” They share the collective worry of their future deaths from their shared affliction with a terrific ensemble in the angst-ridden and heartbreaking “Will I?” In addition to wondering if they will lose their dignity, they are in danger of losing their homes, although that term is to be used loosely. Protesting the inevitable evictions at the hands of Benny (Gerald Caesar) is Maureen (Teal Wicks), Mark’s ex-girlfriend, who is staging a live event to draw attention to the artists’ plights. Wicks gives the funniest performance of the night, integrating the audience’s moo-ving participation with a delightfully weird performance in a nod to beat poetry, “Over the Moon.” In preparation for the protest, Mark and Joanne (Amma Osei), lament their shared love of Maureen in the sexily mesmerizing “Tango: Maureen.” Lest you feel there aren’t enough storylines to follow, Larson generously provides more in the form of my two favorite characters, Tom Collins and Angel Dumott Schunard (both also based on La Bohème). Tom Collins is played by Jordan Barbour, whose beautiful tone and soaring vocals pack a gut-wrenching punch in the gospel reprise of “I’ll Cover You.” Esteban Suero plays his partner, the fabulously flamboyant Angel, who brings everyone together to teach them that life should be measured only in love (never mind the pesky little detail about the dog).

Favorites such as “Seasons of Love,” “Santa Fe,” and “Take Me or Leave Me” keep the momentum going into a strong second act that culminates in a hopeful finale (“Finale/Your Eyes”). A talented ensemble supports the principals with impeccable vocals, particularly Treston Javon Henderson and Elizabeth Adabale in “Seasons of Love.” Scenic design by Martin Flynn captures the atmosphere of the New York projects while costume design by Lindsay McWilliams perfectly conceptualizes the punk flavor of the artistic scene of the period. You'll find themes such as housing insecurity, healthcare, and social stigmas that are still relevant today, as well as feel-good lessons in love, hope, and the indefatigable spirit of the human mind. It’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to summer, but Broadway at Music Circus’ 2023 finale of Rent is a great way to end the season with love.

Rent plays at Broadway at Music Circus through August 27. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft




