SLEEPNIG BEAUTY Opens This Week at Sutter Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sleeping Beauty brings whimsical charm and enchanting music to Sutter Street Theatre beginning this week. Featuring a Book & Lyrics by R. Eugene Jackson and Music by Patsy Pollard, Directed by Allen Schmeltz, with Music Direction by Hannah Hurst.

Performances run April 20 – May 19.

The emphasis is on comedy in this musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale! Young audiences will find a delightful group of characters as enchanting as the magic in the story itself. There’s Chester the Jester, Typsy the Gypsy and the Royal Magician, who is so inept he transforms himself into a frog! And there’s the evil Thornberry, who puts the curse on Princess Elaine (the ’sleeping beauty’), and the brave Prince Dauntless, who battles the fire-breathing dragon to break the magic spell. Rich with music underscoring, themes and five tuneful songs, The Sleeping Beauty is a delight for audiences of all ages!

Reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.



