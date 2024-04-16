Review: ROBIN HOOD at the B St. Theatre is Fun for the Whole Family

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robin Hood, that English ruffian, is back over 700 years after first appearing in Sherwood Forest. His story has undergone several transformations, including the addition of Maid Marian and Friar Tuck in the 15th century. It continues to evolve to encompass 21st century ideas in Jerry Montoya’s new play at the B St. Theatre, Robin Hood.

Montoya’s setting is a post-apocalyptic, barren land that is void of trees and squirrels. In it, Lord Magnus (Rob Karma Robinson) rules with a Darth Vader-like fist. He is obsessed with finding the secrets of the Rebel leader (Sean Patrick Nill), who is a descendant of the original Robin Hood. Since the Rebel leader has been imprisoned for twenty years, the torch to save the planet has been passed to his daughter, Robin (Imani Mitchell). With the help of her mother (Megan Wicks) and grandmother (Amy Kelly), she must travel back in time to meet her famous ancestor (Kriston Woodreaux), befriend a lonely future sheriff, and save Sherwood Forest.

In Robin Hood, Montoya has crafted dynamic characters that, quite literally, leap off the stage. They’re engaging, sensitive, resourceful, and all-too-relatable during these trying economic times. Director Anthony D’Juan has again assembled a winning team of actors, perfectly cast and thoroughly believable. We want to root for the fresh-faced Mitchell, who manages to keep her sense of wonder and optimism intact. Her stoic resolve is tempered with comedic relief from her grandmother Matilda and her babysitter Friar Tuck, who are both hilariously played by Amy Kelly. Montoya even goes so far as to elicit sympathy for the original villain, the Sheriff of Nottingham. Robinson’s portrayal of that character shows that sometimes good people do bad things. Not only is Robin Hood great commentary on courage, resilience, and integrity, it’s an energetic, entertaining, and laugh-out-loud experience that the whole family will love.

Robin Hood plays at the B St. Theatre through, aptly, May 4th (I hope that, during the closing show, Sean Patrick Nill says, “May the 4th be with you.”). Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers