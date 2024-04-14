Harris Center to Host THE CHER SHOW National Tour This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harris Center for The Arts will present THE CHER SHOW – A New Musical, performing five times, May 9-12, with Thursday-Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, one unstoppable force has dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical depiction of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. As Cher says, “All of us invent ourselves. Some of us have more imagination than others.”

THE CHER SHOW features 35 smash hits including “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “I Got You Babe,” “The Shoop Shoop Song,” and “Believe.” Throw in six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all culminating in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Get ready to “Turn Back Time” in the musical hailed by Rolling Stone as “An explosion of fabulous excess.” The New York Times raves “The Cher Show gets me, babe. Inspiration can arise from seeing how a famous American came defiantly into their power.”

Debuting on Broadway in 2018, THE CHER SHOW was nominated for two Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards. Written by Tony Award-winning Rick Elice, Big League Productions, Inc.'s sparkling brand-new production is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and costume design by Bob Mackie.

Individual tickets for THE CHER SHOW range from $81-$125, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at the button below. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.