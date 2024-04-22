Theater Resources Unlimited Meet The Coaches 2024 Virtual Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited presents Meet the Coaches 2024, a virtual workshop to prepare actors for the TRU Audition. It will be held on Zoom to accommodate artists outside New York City as well as those located in the New York area.

Register by Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 12:30pm ET in order to receive the link. The workshop will take place from 2pm to 6pm and is free for all actors who apply to the TRU Audition, $30 for all others (fee can be applied to Audition registration). For more information and to register, please visit https://truonline.org/events/meet-the-coaches-2024/.

"We at TRU want all actors to do their best at our audition and all auditions. We firmly believe that even the most experienced actor needs an outside eye to help shape their audition pieces," says TRU executive director Bob Ost. "That's why we offer this annual opportunity for you to meet a lineup of recommended coaches who want nothing more than to make you shine! Monolog and music coaches, plus accompanists, will tell you about their methods, then you'll have the opportunity to meet each in a one-on-one conversation."

Actors of all ages and experience are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend! Priority spots are given to anyone registered for the TRU Audition (even if you haven't been passed in officially), but all actors are welcome to Meet the Coaches.

Schedule:

1:45pm: Check-in

2:00-2:45pm: Audition Orientation and Q&A with TRU Executive Director Bob Ost and Audition Event Co-Producer Tamra Pica

2:45-3:45pm: 4-minute presentations from 10-12 Coaches

4:00-6:00pm: Meet the Coaches one-on-one in Zoom breakout rooms

Confirmed Coaches:

Monologue/Audition Coaches:

Mark Barford

Matthew Corozine

Gillien Goll

Stephanie Rosenberg

Monologue/Musical Coaches:

Valerie Adami

Bob Kale

Robin Carus

Vocal Coaches and Accompanists:

Anessa Marie

Zach Miller

Natalie Wilson

Headshot Photographers:

Todd Estrin

Allison Stock

About the Coaches:

MARK BARFORD has over a decade of actor coaching and teaching experience. He has coached celebrated actors in the U.K, Australia and the U.S and currently coaches Johanna Moise (Hamilton, Broadway), Jillian Geurts (Mother Play, Broadway) and JD Martin (TV's Manifest). Mark is the Chair of Acting at Circle in the Square Theatre School on Broadway where he teaches Contemporary & Shakespearean Scene Study. He is also founding Co-Artistic Director/ Co-Executive Producer of The Australian Theatre Festival NYC. Mark is a graduate of the Acting Shakespeare program at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London and the MFA Theatre Directing program at Columbia University where he studied under Anne Bogart. www.markbarford.com

Matthew Corozine is a multi-hyphenated creative rockstar. Not only an actor, director, producer, and teacher, Matthew is also the founding artistic director and creator of Matthew Corozine Studio (MCS), which just celebrated its 22nd anniversary. Matthew has spent his years in the industry with his vision for a collaborative, expansive, and supportive artistic community for artists to build their craft with honor and integrity. He is now one of New York City's leading Meisner-based acting coaches, teaching and creating opportunities for students to "get outta your head" in order to build a meaningful life with art. Already with an established student base in NYC and Washington DC (in person) and internationally (via online coaching), MCS has expanded to sold out classes in and Matthew now brings this transformational work to corporations and ongoing Master Classes with SoHo House and The Standard. Over the years, Matthew has coached actors and performers on Broadway, TV, and in film, including platinum-selling America's Got Talent finalist, Jackie Evancho. Most recently, Matthew directed Nick Payne's play "Constellations," at MCS produced under the AEA mini contract. Also, Matthew directed the original show "Going Through Life With No Direction" at 54 Below (NYC), produced by Alicia Keys. Matthew just authored his first book: If You Survived 7th Grade, You Can Be An Actor (Applying the Meisner Technique To Get Outta Your Head In Acting and In Life) www.matthewcorozinestuido.com

Gillien Goll is an acting teacher and coach, director, and artistic director with a background in casting, having worked in casting for TV pilots, indie film, and web series. As she has been on the other side of the table, she knows what does and doesn't work. Her clients appear in every medium: Broadway, films, TV, and web series. As a teacher and coach, she can help you connect emotionally and truthfully to your role. and guide you to an audition that is truly exceptional and unique in showcasing your strengths and talents. With an additional background in coaching presentation techniques, she can help you overcome stage fright and nerves. Gillien is also a produced playwright and is adept at cutting & pasting dialogue together to create original monologues. She has taught courses in monologues, acting technique, scene study & on-camera acting, and has taught and/or lectured at Fordham University, Barnard College, Wellesley College, and for ACTRA (the Canadian Actors Union), among others. She has been teaching at AMDA since 2001, and there has seen thousands of hours of actors' presentations. An actor herself, she is best recognized for crying in the Self-Help Aisle in Sex & the City. You can check out her other credits at her website, www.gilliengoll.com

Stephanie Rosenberg is a Tony Award Winning Broadway Producer currently producing and directing Saw: The Musical off-Broadway, and the Broadway smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She's been producing on Broadway since 2012, the same year she was named the Fredric B. Vogel Scholar by Commercial Theater Institute, and soon after became the only Associate Producer on Gore Vidal's The Best Man. The following year, she would be a guest lecturer at Wharton Business School for a FAP specializing in Broadway. She brings compassion and a strong business sense to the table. From there, Stephanie's career skyrocketed to such productions as Matilda, Anastasia, On The Town, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Broadway, US Tour, West End, and Australia). In 2013 Stephanie founded The Empress Productions LLC, with a commitment to developing high-quality theatrical productions. Our goal is that these productions will bring people together for an experience that will last a lifetime - while being fiscally responsible. From there, she has been developing new work such as Santa's Sing-A-Long, and Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE, among other productions. Stephanie is a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre; has a BFA in Theater from Adelphi University; apprenticed at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and has performed and directed Off-Broadway as well as directed national tours including the National Tour of Atlantic City Blues Brothers. Her background as an actor, director, writer, and Tony Award-winning producer helps her to know what's needed on and off stage to both get the job and get the job done. Stephanie upholds the belief that theater is a collaborative art form. All of this resulting in theatre that can change the world. theempressproductions.com

Valerie Adami is a native New Yorker, who has worked in every area of show business including opera and musical theatre, She moved on to work in voice-overs and industrial narration as well as dayplayers on NY Soaps. For over twenty-five years she was Director of the Weist-Barron Film & TV School, guiding actors and directing showcase programs. As an independent Casting Director she specialized in Commercial and Industrial projects for clients such as Sony, AT&T, Franklin Speir Publishing, Hamilton Standard, Virginia Lottery, Riuniti Wines and Parliament Cigarettes (Japan). She was an original member of the Industry performers group "LABORS OF LOVE" that produced fundraisers benefiting BCEFA. Currently, coming full circle Valerie was invited to join SWArtists Agency to develop their youth department preparing young actors to successfully pursue their goals. Her clients have worked on 7 Seconds, Billions and Blacklist, numerous independent films and commercials.

Bob Kale is an accomplished casting director. A partial list of the projects Bob has worked on as a casting director would include: Broadway- Souvenir, King Hedley II (August Wilson), An Inspector Calls, A Tale Of Two Cities, Little Women-The Musical, The Who's Tommy, Titanic-The Musical, The Life, Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel. Off-Broadway includes-Frank McGuinness' Gates Of Gold, Dracula, Dietrich & Chevalier, Over the River and Through the Woods, Avow, The Deep Throat Sex Scandal, Tap Dogs. Tours include-The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas starring Ann-Margret, Barry Manilow's Copacabana, Nunsense (25th Anniversary Tour), Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk starring Savion Glover; Television-HBO's Scarred City, Due South, Elmo's World: Happy Holidays!, PBS Sesame Street, Cosby Mysteries, As The World Turns, and the miniseries Sally Hemmings (NY Casting). Feature Film includes-Jack & Jill (additional NY Casting), You Don't Mess With The Zohan (additional NY casting), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (additional NY casting), Beavis and Butthead Do America (NY Voice Casting), The Quest for Camelot (NY Voice Casting), Looney Tunes: Back in Action (NY Voice Casting), Big Daddy (NY Casting), Little Nicky (NY Casting).

Robin Carus has cast everything from iconic commercials to groundbreaking theatre to independent films and television. Current projects include the Antonyo Awards (Apollo Theater), The Remarkable Mister Holmes (North Coast Rep), Hits! The Musical (National Tour), Pay the Writer (in development). Recent Film: The Thursday Night Club, Green Flake. Recent Theatre: Surviving The Rosenthals (Teatro La Tea), Chicken & Biscuits (Queens Theatre). Robin won the Webby, Telly, Hermes, Davey Awards for her contribution to Project Sing Out! She cast virtual benefits and fundraising events for Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Fair Fight and the Warnock/Ossoff campaigns in Georgia, the Hudson Guild, the New Works Virtual Festival for the Actors Fund, the World Union For Progressive Judaism, and Hadassah International. For almost 10 years she was the Casting Director for TheatreworksUSA, America's oldest and largest theatre for family audiences, where she solely cast over 200 national tours and countless works in development, as well as their Off-Broadway series at the Lucille Lortel Theatre - including a revival of Seussical. She is a proud member of the Casting Society of America.

Anessa Marie is a composer/lyricist, conductor, music director, pianist, and orchestrator based in NYC. Her song cycle, Finding Beautiful (written with Danny Bristoll), debuted at NYMF in 2019. Musicals currently in development include: A First Glimpse of Light, Reign, Society, Untouchable. Broadway: Moulin Rouge (K1/Conductor Sub), Chicago (K2/Accordion Sub), Aladdin (K1 Sub). Regional/Off-Broadway include: White Girl in Danger (K1/Conductor/MD), Wizard of Oz (Orchestrations, Geva), The Griswold's Broadway Vacation (AMD/Rehearsal Pianist), Joy (AMD/Rehearsal Pianist), Wonderboy (Orchestrations, 5th Ave), The Golden Record (Arranger/Orchestrator), Into the Woods (MD, OOTB), The Gunfighter Meets His Match (Goodspeed Musicals, MD/Vocal Arrangements), Miss Step (5th Ave- Reading, MD), Queering the Canon (Joe's Pub, MD), Interstate (NAMT, MD), The Office Musical Parody (Jerry Orbach, MD), Finding Beautiful (NYMF, Signature Center). Anessa also has a passion for education and ensuring the arts live on, and has served as a guest artist with NYU, Pace University, Fordham University, CAP21, LIU-Post, Broadway for Arts Education, The International College of Musical Theatre, The Growing Studio, Musical Theatre Factory, etc.

Zach Miller is a professional actor and voice teacher currently living in Jersey City. He holds a B.F.A. in musical theatre from Penn State University, where he also studied in Bel Canto/Can Belto, a cross-training technique for singing in musical theatre and pop/rock styles. As an actor, Zach has worked for various regional theatres, Broadway National Tours, and with Celebrity Cruises. He is a proud member of the performing groups "The Fly Boys" and "NYC 3" where he tours the country, on land and sea, singing a wide variety of pop/rock music. Zach is a proud member of AEA, NATS, and The Voice Foundation. In addition to his private studio, Zach is currently on the voice faculty at Molloy University/CAP21 and a vocal technique teacher for MT College Auditions, a team of actively-Working Theatre professionals who are also passionate and experienced guides for all aspects of the college audition process. In his studio, Zach loves to make geeky vocal technique talk fun and easy to digest. His goal is to inspire his students to reach beyond having a basic understanding of physiological vocabulary (i.e. resonance, register balance, breathing) and, instead, discover how this terminology is applied to their unique voice and can help them conquer vocal faults. As someone who comes from a performing background, he finds it helpful to meet acting intentions with technical exercises. He encourages honest moment to moment song performance and believes the ability to use one's voice is a powerful tool to serve storytelling and tactics. www.zachmillervoicestudio.com

NATALIE WILSON has been teaching voice and music for over 25 years. Her voice students perform on Broadway, Off-Broadway, on national tours, and with regional theaters across the country. A former opera singer herself, Natalie melds traditional Bel Canto technique with modern voice science to help her singing students meet the demands of a professional musical theater career without strain or fatigue. In addition to her private studio, she is on faculty at Circle in the Square Theater School where she teaches vocal technique and music theory, and is the Program Director for the CITSTS Emerging Writers Residency. Natalie is passionate about making singing and musical theater more accessible. She has particular skills in working with both neuro-diverse and gender-diverse clients. She also actively seeks out new musical theater repertoire written by composers and lyricists who reflect the full diversity of the theatrical community. Natalie holds a Masters Degree in Voice Performance and Pedagogy, and her performing career included such diverse roles as the title role in Carmen, Sesto in La Clemenza di Tito,and Desiree in A Little Night Music. Also now a writer for both stage and screen, Natalie knows the performing arts business from many sides.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one year old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.