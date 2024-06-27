Review: Have the Best Day Ever with SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Too hot outside? Come cool off with some of your favorite characters in Bikini Bottom. Broadway at Music Circus has transformed into the whimsical town under the sea for a limited time. The Spongebob Musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and its lovable characters have captured the hearts of the young and young at heart ever since. From zany Spongebob to studious Sandy, all of the residents of Bikini Bottom rock out to a score written by a wide array of artists. Songs by talents such as Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, and John Legend keep the energy up in this hilarious, exhilarating, and thoughtful show about the world’s most popular sponge.

The Spongebob Musical isn’t quite what you’d expect. You’re still getting the notable Spongebob slapstick, but with a side of grim resolve. Spongebob and his friends have to be serious in order to stop a volcano from destroying Bikini Bottom. Sandy Cheeks thinks she has the answer, but Plankton is bent on preventing her from succeeding. Despite prejudice and sabotage, Sandy keeps persevering to try to save the home that she loves. She needs Spongebob’s help, but can he overcome his insecurities to realize that what he offers is valuable? Will Patrick be able to part with his adoring harem of sardines in time to save them both?

Come to Music Circus to find out the answers and to have a swimmingly good time watching a talented group of performers, including our own hometown star, Jessica Crouch, as Pearl Krabs. John Scherer is Patchy the Pirate, an obsessive Spongebob fan who kicks off the party and gets the audience primed for fun. Be sure to brush up on your Bikini Bottom trivia! Wesley Slade is our yellow hero: adorably joyful, naïve, and optimistic. Patrick Star is played by Danny Skinner, who originated the role on Broadway, and whose voice is the envy of starfish sea-wide. Nyla Sostre plays the cerebral Sandy Cheeks. She is beauty, brawn, and brains wrapped into one karate-chopping rainbow-clad package. Her number, “Chop to the Top,” will have you dancing until you drop. Mark Evans’ Squidward Tentacles, the Eeyore of the sea, rivals even the original animated version. He sounds more like Squidward than Squidward does! My favorite character of the show is Sheldon Plankton. The little organism is deliciously and maliciously portrayed by Josh Grisetti, who also wowed me in last season’s Ragtime.

This production is truly made to entertain. The music, particularly the number “Bikini Bottom Day,” showcases the ensemble talent. Costumes by Mary Folino are fanciful, colorful, and fun. Scenic and projection designer Ian Wallace creates an underwater world that is inviting and vibrant. This show is for anyone who has ever felt that they aren’t good enough or don’t fit in. It relays the message that you are perfect just as you are. Also, it’s pure, unadulterated fun.

Spongebob the Musical plays at Broadway at Music Circus through June 30th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft

Comments