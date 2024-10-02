Resurrection Theatre to Present THE CRUMPLE ZONE in December

Performances run from December 5 to December 15, 2024.
Resurrection Theatre will present "The Crumple Zone" by Buddy Thomas. Directed by Shawn B O'Neal, this production will run from December 5 to December 15, 2024, at the California Stage Space, located at 2509 R Street, Sacramento.
Performances run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.
Set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, "The Crumple Zone" unfolds during one frantic Christmas weekend, where three gay roommates find themselves in a crisis. The play is not only uproariously funny but also deeply moving, exploring themes of staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.
Tickets will be available for purchase through the Resurrection Theatre website and at the box office. Early booking is recommended, as this production is expected to sell out quickly.
California Stage Space
2509 R Street, Sacramento, CA
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Resurrection Theatre's website or contact the box office at (916) 223-9568.
