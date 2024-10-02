Resurrection Theatre to Present THE CRUMPLE ZONE in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Resurrection Theatre will present "The Crumple Zone" by Buddy Thomas. Directed by Shawn B O'Neal, this production will run from December 5 to December 15, 2024, at the California Stage Space, located at 2509 R Street, Sacramento.

Performances run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

About the Play:

Set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, "The Crumple Zone" unfolds during one frantic Christmas weekend, where three gay roommates find themselves in a crisis. The play is not only uproariously funny but also deeply moving, exploring themes of staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.

Ticket Information:

Tickets will be available for purchase through the Resurrection Theatre website and at the box office. Early booking is recommended, as this production is expected to sell out quickly.

Location:

California Stage Space

2509 R Street, Sacramento, CA

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Resurrection Theatre's website or contact the box office at (916) 223-9568.

