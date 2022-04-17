Placer Repertory Theatre Presents RIFTS IN TIME

History has never been so hilarious, as Placer Repertory Theater's cast of professional actors bungle their way from one time in history to the next, as they elicit help from the audience to heal the RIFTS IN TIME. Held the fourth Sunday of each month, Placer Repertory Theater invites you to join the next Rifts in Time adventure on April 24 at 7 p.m. to experience this interactive and immersive theater that engages the audience through a combination of role-playing game elements, improvisation, and storytelling. Together, audiences and performers healed the rips in the time-space continuum around Jack the Ripper's 1888 London and the 1692 Salem witch trials. But only the gamemaster knows where the adventurers and audience shall go next.

"We actors are just as in the dark as the audience at the beginning of each show. The excitement of this immersive theatrical form is that the actors and the audience are on a shared journey," said Kevin Foster, a regular cast-member with the show. Other cast members who frequent Rifts in Time include professional actors Matt Heyer and Anne Merino, as well as other guest artists and volunteers from the audience.

Currently a free pilot program as it develops audience, RIFTS IN TIME has enjoyed growing registrations month-over-month. In March, one hundred percent of seats were pre-reserved, proving a steep and steady climb in interest. "We are so pleased that Rifts in Time and our other 2022 program offerings, like ColLABoration LAB, The Writers Workshop and our Educational Outreach to schools, are being received so warmly by Placer County locals and the greater Sacramento area," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater.

RIFTS IN TIME: Interactive Adventure Theater next performs on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7 PM. Currently, performances are located at 401B Vernon Street, Roseville, in the Holistic Lighthouse meeting room, on the backside of First Bank. Reservations are highly recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/242594234887

Placer Repertory Theater (https://PlacerRep.org) is a regional award-winning professional theater company that servers Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Placer Rep's mission is to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel to access our digital recordings.