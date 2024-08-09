Photos: THE PRODUCERS Opens Next Week at Sutter Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Producers opens this month at Sutter Street Theatre. Performances run August 16th – September 15th. Check out all new photos below!

With a book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Kenny Brian Gagni, with music direction by Connie Mockenhaupt, and choreography by Devin LePage and Thomas LePage. Dena Jimena serves as Assistant Director.

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”



Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Anthony DePage, Lonnie Smith, Katherine Folsom, Jay Evans, Mark Androvich, Zane Begley

Jay Evans, Lonnie Smith

Mark Androvich, Anthony DePage

Mark Androvich, Katherine Folsom

